Sharwanand says daughter's birth made him focus on health; actor recollects becoming 92 kg after skydiving accident

In October, when Sharwanand shared shirtless monochrome pictures on his social media, fans were shocked by his transformation. The actor flaunted his abs and his new look for an upcoming film, Biker. In an interview with TOI, he revealed how a skydiving accident made him gain weight, and his daughter’s birth last year made him lose it all. Sharwanand and his wife, Rakshita Reddy, announced the birth of their daughter, Leela Devi Myneni, in March last year.

Sharwanand says daughter’s birth made him focus on health

Sharwanand mentioned that the birth of his daughter made him realise the importance of health. He said he began taking exercise more seriously after that. “After my daughter was born, I realised how important health really is. I had never worked out before in my life, but that phase made me introspect deeply. It made me focus on my health, my body and my soul. Today, health is not just a goal for me, it’s a way of life. I want to stay strong and present for my family, and that’s what keeps me going,” said the actor.

From 92 kg to 70 kg weight loss

In fact, Sharwanand gained weight in 2019 after a skydiving accident. He revealed that he once weighed 92 kg, and it’s only in the last two years that he began shedding that weight. He said, “My turning point came in 2019. I met with an accident and had to undergo surgery on my hand. I was on antibiotics for a long time, which made me constantly hungry. I gained weight and went up to 92 kilos. I didn’t realise how much I had changed until much later. About two years ago, I started walking regularly to stay active.”

Upcoming work

Sharwanand also mentioned that he plays an 18-year-old in his upcoming film, Biker, and his weight loss helped him achieve that look. Abhilash Reddy Kankara is the director of the sports drama. The actor also has Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Bhogi lined up for release. Sharwanand was last seen this year in Manamey.