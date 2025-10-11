Inside Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy's ‘no itinerary’ Amsterdam trip: From walks in the city to boat ride in canal

Actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy recently took a trip to Amsterdam. Taking to Instagram, Sneha shared a bunch of photos giving a glimpse inside their ‘no itinerary’ holiday. Sneha Reddy and Allu Arjun took a trip to the Netherlands.

In the first photo, Arjun and Sneha posed together inside a building. Both of them were dressed in casuals. Sneha also shared mirror selfies as she got ready to step outdoors. She also gave a peek at the streets and sunsets of Amsterdam. Arjun and Sneha also twinned in black outfits as they took a stroll on the streets of the city.

In a clip seemingly recorded by Arjun, Sneha is seen sitting in a boat as they enjoy the view of the canal and the streets. In the last photo of the post, the couple also poses in black, cream, and white outfits. Sharing the pictures, Sneha writes, "No itinerary, just magic (black heart emoji)."

Fans in awe of Arjun, Sneha

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Couple of the year. Love these pics." A person wrote, "They look so good together." A comment read, "A much-needed break. Have fun." An Instagram user commented, "Yay. Time for some fun and relaxation."

About Arjun and Sneha

Arjun married Sneha in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011. They welcomed Ayaan in 2014 and Arha in 2016. In March this year, Arjun and Sneha celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary by cutting a cake together. Sharing photos on Instagram, Sneha wrote, “Happy anniversary to us (nazar amulet and pink heart emojis).”

About Arjun's films

Arjun was last seen in the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Telugu-language action drama was written and directed by Sukumar. A sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021), it is the second instalment in the Pushpa film series and became the third-highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh. He will be next seen in Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6 alongside Deepika Padukone.