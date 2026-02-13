Allu Arjun misses as Allu Sirish's wedding festivities kick off with pasupu ceremony, new mom Upasana attends. Watch

Sirish took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of a traditional wooden-and-silver mortar and pestle set in front of idols of Goddesses. He wrote, “Pasupu function. Wedding festivities officially begin at our home. (sparkle emoji)” Sneha also shared a video on her Instagram stories of her daughter, Arha, taking part in the ceremony and grinding turmeric. All the guests dressed in yellow for the occasion, while Sirish opted for a white kurta-pyjama.

Actor Allu Sirish and his fiancée Nayanika Reddy will tie the knot in March. After a pre-wedding bash in Dubai earlier this month, the wedding festivities have been kicked off at the Allu household with the traditional pasupu danchadam (grounding turmeric) ceremony. Sirish and Allu Arjun’s wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, took to social media to share a glimpse of the festivities on Thursday.

On Friday, Sirish posted a video on his Instagram with “Pasupu function at Allu residence” written on it. The video begins by showing how their home was done up with yellow and white flowers for the occasion. His father, producer Allu Aravind, was all smiles. Arha even took part in the harathi (arti) along with Chiranjeevi ’s wife, Surekha Konidela.

Pawan Kalyan’s wife, Anna Lezhneva, Chiranjeevi’s daughter, Sushmita Konidela, new mom Upasana Konidela, and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela also took part in the festivities. Upasana could be seen chatting away with Aravind and later Sneha. The video ends with Sirish grinding the turmeric as well. Allu Arjun posted the Reel on his Instagram stories, writing, “I missed being there. (yellow heart emoji)”

Fans wonder where Allu Arjun is Numerous fans left comments under the video, asking why Arjun wasn’t featured in it. “E video lo bunny Anna kuda unte inka colour full ga undedi (This video would’ve been more colourful with Bunny),” commented one fan, while another wrote, “maa anna miss ayyada function ki (Did our brother miss the function?)”

Some were happy he didn’t turn the pasupu ceremony into a haldi function, like most do these days. “Congratulations bro…achamaina Telugu function and haldi ani marchale pasupu function ane pettinav bro (Thank you for not changing the traditional pasupu function into haldi).” Some fans even asked him to live-stream the wedding, while Arjun’s Kerala fans were happy he had used the Malayalam song, Maangalyam from Bangalore Days, for the video.

Sirish and Nayanika will marry on March 6, the same day Arjun married Sneha. They got engaged on October 31 last year.