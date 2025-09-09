Allu Arjun, Ram Charan come together for prayer meet of grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam, Pawan Kalyan also attends

A prayer meet was held for Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah's wife, and Allu Arjun's paternal and Ram Charan's maternal grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, which was attended by family and friends including Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan, who paid their respects. Later, Allu Arjun took to social media to express gratitude for the love and prayers received during this time. Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakratnam, passed away at the age of 94 on August 30.

Allu-Konidela family holds prayer meet for grandmother

On Monday, the Allu-Konidela family came together to observe the Pedda Karma ceremony for Allu Kanakaratnam, with Chiranjeevi also in attendance at the prayer meet. Several pictures from the ceremony were shared on social media handles of Allu Aravind's production company, Geetha Arts.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, featured a picture of Allu Kanakaratnam with a caption that read, “Fondly remembering Sri Allu Kanakaratnam Garu...Her spirit, kindness, and love continue to live on with us."

It was followed by several images of the whole family, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, to pay respect to Allu Kanakaratnam. “Today, as we observed the Pedda Karma of Sri “Allu Kanakaratnam” garu, we felt her presence in every prayer and every moment of togetherness. Surrounded by family and loved ones, we remembered her love, wisdom, and the values she instilled in us. Her blessings and memories will forever live in our hearts,” read the post.

One picture showed Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Telugu superstar and Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, sitting close to each other. In another visual, Ram Charan is seen with his wife Upasana Kamineni. They are seen interacting with the guests. They then offer prayers and flowers to their late grandmother's photo at the ceremony.

Several videos showed Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun meeting people who came to attend the prayer meet. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are first cousins.

Later, Allu Arjun took to social media to thank people for their love and support. He wrote, “Our family is deeply grateful for all the love, prayers and condolences. We sincerely thank you. ALLU family."

The Pushpa actor also shared a picture of the Allu Family from the prayer meet, including him, his wife Sneha Reddy, father Allu Aravind, and his brother Allu Sirish. Allu Arjun also thanked Pawan Kalyan in another post.

The actor also shared a post to thank Venkaiah Naidu, who also attended the prayer meet.

Allu Arjun bereaved

Last month, Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah's wife, and Allu Arjun's paternal and Ram Charan's maternal grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, died at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments. On August 31, actor Allu Arjun took to his X account to pen a heartfelt note on the demise of her ‘beloved grandmother’ and thank everyone for their condolences.

Sharing a picture of his grandmother, Allu Arjun wrote, "Our beloved grandmother #AlluKanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much. Thank you for your Love. Humbled."

Chiranjeevi also took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned a note on his mother-in-law's demise. It read, “The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti.”