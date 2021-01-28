Allu Arjun’s Pushpa confirmed to release in cinemas on August 13, see poster

Actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming pan-Indian film Pushpa has been confirmed to release in cinemas on August 13, it was announced on Thursday. Arjun took to Twitter to make the announcement via a poster and said he’s excited to meet his fans in cinemas this year.

The project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling, and it marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar.

Arjun wrote: “Pushpa loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 (sic).”

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021





The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi was originally signed as the antagonist; however, he recently opted out of the project for reasons unknown. He was subsequently replaced by Kannada actor Dali Dhananjaya.

Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan's transformation into dad Saif Ali Khan is now complete, check out his new straight hair look

In December 2020, the shoot of the film was suspended after six crew members tested positive while shooting in a specially erected set in Visakhapatnam.

The film’s director Sukumar, Allu Arjun and the cinematographer tested negative when they got themselves for the coronavirus. The shooting is expected to resume later this month.

The makers had recently revealed that they're spending a whopping ₹6 crore for a chase sequence in the movie which will be shot under the supervision of a few international stuntmen.

Follow @htshowbiz for more





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON