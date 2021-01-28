IND USA
Pushpa will star Allu Arjun and Rashmi Mandanna in prominent roles.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa confirmed to release in cinemas on August 13, see poster

Allu Arjun took to Twitter to make the announcement via a poster and said he’s excited to meet his fans in cinemas this year.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:01 PM IST

Actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming pan-Indian film Pushpa has been confirmed to release in cinemas on August 13, it was announced on Thursday. Arjun took to Twitter to make the announcement via a poster and said he’s excited to meet his fans in cinemas this year.

The project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling, and it marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar.

Arjun wrote: “Pushpa loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 (sic).”


The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi was originally signed as the antagonist; however, he recently opted out of the project for reasons unknown. He was subsequently replaced by Kannada actor Dali Dhananjaya.

Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan's transformation into dad Saif Ali Khan is now complete, check out his new straight hair look

In December 2020, the shoot of the film was suspended after six crew members tested positive while shooting in a specially erected set in Visakhapatnam.

The film’s director Sukumar, Allu Arjun and the cinematographer tested negative when they got themselves for the coronavirus. The shooting is expected to resume later this month.

The makers had recently revealed that they're spending a whopping 6 crore for a chase sequence in the movie which will be shot under the supervision of a few international stuntmen.

allu arjun pushpa

Related Stories

Niharika is the niece of Chiranjeevi.
entertainment

Niharika Konidela ties the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, see their pics with Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON DEC 10, 2020 03:31 PM IST
Chiranjeevi’s niece and actor Niharika Konidela got married to Chaitanya in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur on Wednesday. See pictures from the ceremony.
Niharika Konidela with her uncle Chiranjeevi.
entertainment

Niharika Konidela wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and family make a splash, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi | Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON DEC 08, 2020 03:37 PM IST
Actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun and other members of the Konidela family made it to Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace for the wedding of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.
Chiranjeevi plays a middle-aged Naxal in Acharya.
telugu cinema

Acharya: Teaser of Chiranjeevi's film to release on Jan 29, watch video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Telugu film Acharya is rumoured to feature Chiranjeevi in dual roles and Ram Charan in an extended cameo.
Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on floors in Dubai on Monday.
telugu cinema

Shoot of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins in Dubai

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Being directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.
telugu cinema

RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married for 15 years.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on birthday with a beautiful post

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Mahesh Babu took to social media to post a happy picture with wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar to wish her on her birthday. He also addressed her as his 'boss lady'.
In Lucifer's Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will step into Mohanlal's shoes.
telugu cinema

Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi launched, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which will star Chiranjeevi in the lead, was launched at a function on Wednesday in Hyderabad.
RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in important roles.
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to announce that he has begun shooting for the climax sequence of his ambitious film, RRR.
Vijay Deverakonda on the poster of Liger.
telugu cinema

Vijay shows fan hysteria over Liger poster, promises ‘nationwide madness' next

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • Vijay Deverakonda is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans after the release of the Liger poster. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks his pan-Indian debut.
Prabhas on the sets of Radhe Shyam.
telugu cinema

Prabhas gifts watches to the unit of Radhe Shyam on Makar Sankranti

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Prabhas gifted watches to the unit members of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Salaar will feature Prabhas in the title role.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar launched in Hyderabad, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Prabhas’ new film with KGF director Prashanth Neel named Salaar was launched on Friday in Hyderabad.
Ram Charan has tested negative for the coronavirus.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan tests negative for Covid-19, thanks everyone for their support

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Ram Charan has revealed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news and said that he can’t wait to get back to work soon.
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast got together for a celebration.
telugu cinema

Team of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo reunites for first anniversary bash, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast including Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun got together for a grand celebration on its first anniversary.
