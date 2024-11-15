Allu Arjun says he was brought up ‘middle class’, got first car at 18: ‘I pushed that car more than I drove it’

Allu Arjun spoke about how his father, producer Allu Aravind, brought him and his elder brother Bobby up ‘middle class’ on Balakrishna’s talk show on Aha, Unstoppable With NBK. He also claimed their younger brother Allu Sirish was pampered, unlike him, who got an ‘old car’ at 18. (Also Read: Allu Arjun compares son Ayaan to Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal: ‘He'll do anything for me but…’) Allu Arjun spoke about his father Allu Aravind gifting him an old car at 18.

Allu Arjun on his first car

Sirish spoke about an incident from their childhood in an AV, revealing that Arjun dressed so shabbily, his friends didn’t expect him to live in the ‘luxurious house’ they did growing up. Arjun claimed that he would be ‘embarrassed’ going to school in a car, “I would ask the driver to stop the car at the end of the road because no one came by car.”

He then stated that Sirish and he were closer in age than Bobby, so they fought a lot while sharing a room for 15 years. “My father told me he would buy me a car when I turned 18. When the time came, he didn’t feel like buying me a new car. He bought some old car used by a friend. I pushed the car more than I drove it. Sometimes Bobby would push it while I tried to start it,” he said.

Arjun also claimed that there was a lot of difference between how he and Bobby grew up versus Sirish. “Since my grandfather (late actor Allu Ramalingaiah) and father were from a middle-class background, they didn’t shed that mentality even when they made money. Bobby and I were also brought up like that, but our younger brother was pampered a lot,” he said.

Upcoming work

Bobby is an entrepreneur who also produced Varun Tej’s boxing film Ghani. Sirish was last seen in the comedy Buddy, an adaptation of the Tamil film Teddy. Arjun will soon star in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film will be released in theatres on December 5.