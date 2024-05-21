Allu Arjun, Sneha spotted at a dhaba; fans hail them for their ‘simplicity’. See pic

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy were clicked at a roadside dhaba, having lunch. The picture soon began circulating on X (formerly Twitter), with fans hailing the couple for their ‘simplicity’. In the photo, the couple can be seen eating, clearly unaware they’re being clicked. (Also Read: Allu Arjun on controversy over his Nandyal visit: 'I remain neutral and support my people, including uncle Pawan Kalyan') Allu Arjun and Sneha were clicked eating out at a dhaba.

Allu Arjun spotted at dhaba

In the picture clicked by a fan, Allu can be seen talking on his phone while Sneha can be seen reaching for something. Sharing it, one fan wrote on X, “.@alluarjun anna & sneha garu. Spotted at road side dhaba. SIMPLICITY LEVEL. Man.”

Another made a collage of every time Allu was spotted eating at small establishments while shooting for his films or travelling.

One fan pointed out that the actor has remained the same despite receiving such recognition from Pushpa.

Pushpa 2: The Rule shooting

Allu is currently shooting for Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahdh Faasil as his co-stars. The film will release in theatres on August 15 this year. The actors will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat for the film which is a sequel of the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. Recently there were rumours that Pushpa’s release will be postponed but the film’s team told Hindustan Times that’s not the case.

A source from the film’s team reiterated the release date, assuring us, “Pushpa 2 will be releasing on August 15; that’s a firm commitment.” Another source also confirmed, “Allu Arjun will complete shooting for the film this month, and by June, the rest of the shooting will be wrapped up. So there’s no possibility of the film being delayed.”

While the previous film saw Pushpa rise from a daily wage labourer to a red sanders smuggler and gangster, the sequel will see him struggle to maintain his power. The filmmakers already released a teaser and a single titled Pushpa Pushpa that received good response.

Upcoming work

Allu has said yes to working with Trivikram Srinivas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Venu Sriram and Koratala Siva, but none of the films have gone on floors yet.