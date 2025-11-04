Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 5: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati film shows further dip, collects 27 crore

Baahubali The Epic box office box office collection day 5: SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, had a strong start at the box office when it was released on October 31. Since then, the remastered film has shown a consistent decline, with weekdays exhibiting a sharper drop. Here’s how it's faring. Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 5: Prabhas plays dual roles in the SS Rajamouli film.

Baahubali: The Epic box office collection

According to trade website Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic collected an estimated ₹1.29 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹27.39 crore. While these numbers are impressive for a re-release film, expectations were high for the film performing better than this. The films opened to a collection of ₹9.65 crore, along with ₹1.15 crore brought in from premieres.

Throughout the weekend, the film maintained momentum, despite a slight dip, bringing in ₹7.25 crore and ₹6.3 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, on Monday, Baahubali: The Epic saw a sharp decline, earning ₹1.72 crore with a 72% dip. With the film having earned ₹26.10 crore net in India and ₹42.85 crore worldwide in five days, it remains to be seen how much the film collects in the coming days.

About Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic is an amalgamation of Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). It tells the story of a young man named Sivudu, also known as Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas), who learns of his father's death, Mahendra Baahubali (also played by Prabhas), with his uncle, Bhallaladeva (Rana), taking over the throne meant for him. The new remastered film teased an animated story at the end, titled Baahubali: The Eternal War, which is set to be released in 2027 and will expand on the world of Mahishmati.