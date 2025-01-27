Bobby Deol wields a sword in first look as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb from Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Bobby Deol turned 56 on January 27, and on that occasion, the makers of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit (HHVM) released his first look as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb from the film. The film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi M Krishna, will be released this summer. (Also Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan's period drama has a new director; everything that happened with the film so far) Bobby Deol plays Aurangzeb in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Bobby Deol’s first look

Wishing Bobby on his birthday, the official X (formerly Twitter) page of HHVM wrote, “Wishing the incomparable, the man of magnetic screen presence @thedeol a very Happy Birthday! - Team #HariHaraVeeraMallu. #HBDBobbyDeol.” The poster sees Bobby wearing a black outfit with metallic detailing and wielding a sword. He seems to be facing off someone in the shot, possibly Pawan's titular character.

As much as his look from the film excited fans, others were thrilled to see a release date printed on the poster confirming it will be released on March 28. One fan commented, “Release confirm ah (Release is confirmed).” Another wrote, “March 28th it is. Ratnam mawa confirmed on poster (March 28 it is. Producer AM Rathnam bro confirmed on the poster).” One excited fan wrote, “Superb look. @HHVM team, thanks for mentioning the release date.”

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of Pawan’s films that have been delayed due to his political commitments. He is now the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. Krish handed over direction duties to Jyothi last year and the film went on floors in 2020. In 2024, producer AM Rathnam announced that the film would be released in two parts.

Set in the 17th century, it tells the story of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Nidhhi Agerwal and Anupam Kher also star in the film, which has music by MM Keeravaani. Pawan recently rejoined shooting for the film near Vijayawada. He also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh and They Call Him OG lined up.