Sunny Deol hugs younger brother ‘my lord’ Bobby Deol as he clocks his 56th birthday. See post

Actor Bobby Deol is celebrating his 56th birthday today, and the actor is being showered with love from fans and fellow celebrities alike. As the actor, known for his timeless roles in 90s films, receives heartfelt birthday wishes, his elder brother and actor, Sunny Deol, has shared a special post to mark the occasion. (Also Read | Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan pay tributes, share pics with jawans) Sunny Deol shared a post on Bobby Deol's birthday.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sunny posted an adorable picture of himself with Bobby. The photo captures the two brothers hugging each other. In his caption, Sunny wrote, “Happy Birthday Little Brother My Lord Bobby.”

The phrase Lord Bobby has been affectionately adopted by Bobby's fans on social media, and it seems Sunny has joined in to express his love playfully and lovingly.

This heartwarming post quickly garnered attention from fans, who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and admiration for the Deol brothers.

One fan wrote, "Deol family love and respect button," while another commented, "Happy birthday, Mr Lord Bobby."

Bobby, who continues to remain a prominent figure in Bollywood, recently experienced a career resurgence with his role in the 2023 film Animal, starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

His portrayal of a negative character in the film received praise and added a new layer to his acting range.

Additionally, Bobby was recently seen in films such as Kanguva and Daaku Maharaaj.

Sunny is all set to star in the upcoming action thriller Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni. Jaat boasts an ensemble cast with Sunny leading the charge alongside Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. The film will hit the theatres across the country on April 10.

Sunny is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Border 2. The movie, slated for release in January 2026, will feature a star-studded cast, including Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel to the iconic Border (1997) will see Sunny reprise his role in what promises to be an action-packed, patriotic cinematic experience.