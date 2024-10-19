Chinmayi Sripaada breaks silence after fans request her to tell this to friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Amid the Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation row, with allegations of illegal confinement and more surfacing, singer Chinmayi Sripaada was asked by a fan to tell Samantha Ruth Prabhu to no longer associate herself with the organisation. Here’s how she responded. (Also Read: Why has no actor in Kollywood spoken up for Chinmayi Sripaada, asks Radhika Sarathkumar) Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a follower of Jaggi Vasudev and Chinmayi Sripada was asked to suggest her to distance herself from Isha Foundation.

‘I don’t tell people I love what to do’

Chinmayi has been sharing numerous reports on X (formerly Twitter) about the allegations against Isha Foundation. When a fan commented in Telugu, asking her to tell Samantha to distance herself from Isha, Chinmayi responded, “I dont tell the people I love what to do - despite incels in delulu land and telugu social media believing I make people file for divorce and more. Thanks.”

After Samantha and Naga Chaitanya divorced, trolls accused Chinmayi of interfering in their private lives. However, a person defended the fan’s intention, writing, “This was a very polite ask and I don’t think the person was trying to instigate you in any fashion. Being connected with Samantha you can probably help her understand what Isha does. And what’s better than telling our loved ones that they are in wrong company.”

For the unversed, Samantha often visits the Isha Foundation during Navratri and Sivaratri to participate in the celebrations. She’s also public about following Jaggi’s teachings on spirituality. Recently, she posted pictures on Instagram from Linga Bhairavi in Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, writing, “I took your word for it. Thank you, Devi! Happy Navaratri to all of you.”

What happened

Dr S Kamaraj, a retired professor, alleged that his two daughters, Geetha, 42, and Latha, 39, were being held captive at the Isha Foundation. The Supreme Court dismissed the petition on Friday, with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud noting that both women were majors and were living there out of free will, with no evidence of confinement.

This comes after a Tamil Nadu police report stated that six missing person cases have been registered over the past 15 years concerning the Isha Foundation. Five of these cases were closed, while one remains under investigation as the individual has not yet been traced. There have also been allegations of sexual assault and land encroachment, including a POCSO case.