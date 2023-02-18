Chiranjeevi shares video of James Cameron praising Ram Charan in RRR, calls acknowledgment ‘no less than Oscar itself'

Actor Chiranjeevi has shared a video in which filmmaker James Cameron has lauded the character of his son, actor Ram Charan, in RRR. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Chiranjeevi said that he felt proud of how far Ram has come in his career. He also compared James' acknowledgment of Ram's character to 'no less than an Oscar itself'. (Also Read | James Cameron praises RRR, asks SS Rajamouli if he wants to make Hollywood film)

Sharing the clip, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Sir @JimCameron an acknowledgement of his character in #RRR from a Global Icon & Cinematic Genius like you is no less than an Oscar itself! It’s a great honor for @AlwaysRamCharan. As a father, I feel proud of how far he’s come. Your compliment is a blessing for his future endeavours."

In the clip, James said, "It's really quite an accomplishment. It's an amazing film, I saw it for the first time, I watched it alone I didn't know what to expect. I was astonished, not just with the physical style of the film and the use of very good VFX, but also the storytelling."

"There's a classism to the storytelling that is almost Shakespearean and the journey you go on especially with understanding of Ram's character who's very challenging for two-thirds of the movie and you finally understand what's going on in his head and it's heartbreaking. I think it's a triumph. I told Rajamouli in person recently," James added.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two freedom fighters--Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

Last month, Rajamouli met James at the Critics’ Choice Awards where RRR won Best Foreign Language Film. The duo had a discussion, where Rajamouli had said, "I saw all your movies... Big inspiration. From Terminator, Avatar, Titanic... Everything. Loved your work."

James replied, “Thank you. That's right. Now watching your characters... It's just like such a feeling to watch them. And the setup... Your fire, water story. Reveal after reveal. And then you show what happened in the back story.”

He also added, “It's like all of them are a homely setup. Why he's doing what he's doing and the twists and turns and the friendship and eventually it gets to a point that where he can't even kill him when the other reverses...It's just so, so powerful." The post was captioned: “If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let’s talk.”

