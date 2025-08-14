Coolie's Nagarjuna: Stream some of the actor’s highest grossing Telugu films

Telugu star Nagarjuna turned antagonist with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-led Coolie, which hit theatres on August 14, 2025. This is Nagarjuna’s first villain role, a decision he didn’t take easily. He played Simon, a businessman with a hand in a lot of nefarious deals, given that he controls a port under a long-lease agreement. What happens when his path crosses with that of Deva (Rajinikanth) forms the crux of the tale. Nagarjuna as Simon in Coolie

Naa Saami Ranga is the official adaptation of the Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose. The period action drama marked the directorial debut of choreographer Vijay Binni and had Nagarjuna, along with Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, and Shabeer Kallarakkal on the cast. Mirnaa Menon, Rukshar Dhillon had supporting roles. Porinju Mariam Jose was based on real events that occurred in Thrissur in the 80s, which Vijay adapted to suit Telugu audiences.

An action fantasy drama written and directed by Srinivasa Reddy, the film paired Nagarjuna with Anushka Shetty, while Prakash Raj and P Ravi Shankar also had pivotal roles. The film revolves around a former devout Shiva devotee, whose faith is questioned when tragedy befalls his family. How he regains his faith eventually forms the crux of the tale.

The action-comedy film by Sriram Aditya starring Nagarjuna, Nani, Aakanksha Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna was inspired by the Malayalam film Bhargavacharitham Moonam Khandam.The film revolves around Dr Das, whose routine life is upended when Deva, a fugitive gangster on the run from police, seeks refuge in his clinic.

The father-son combo of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya led this supernatural drama film by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty were the female leads in the Anup Rubens musical. The film follows a deceased couple returning to Earth to help their grandson who has lost his way in life.

The fantasy drama film written and directed by Vikram Kumar, holds the distinction of starring three generations of the Akkineni family - Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjun and Naga Chaitanya – while Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shriya Saran were the female leads. The film is set in various time periods and deals with the concepts of rebirth and eternal love.

A bilingual comedy drama, Oopiri saw Nagarjuna joined by Karthi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj. The film revolves around Vikramaditya, a quadriplegic billionaire, and Seenu, his ex-convict caretaker, and the bond they develop.