Dacoit trailer: Adivi Sesh seeks revenge after facing betrayal, Mrunal Thakur helps him along the way. Watch
Dacoit trailer: Adivi Sesh packs a punch in this action-packed revenge thriller, which also stars Anurag Kashyap.
Dacoit trailer out: After facing delays in release, Dacoit is finally gearing up to hit theatres this month. The makers of the Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer have now released the official trailer of the romantic action thriller. The two start off as lovers but their dynamic takes a drastic turn, promising an intense watch. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 will run in theatres for 3-4 months, claims Dacoit star Adivi Sesh: 'It's like IPL')
Dacoit trailer
The trailer begins with Adivi's Hari and Mrunal's Juliet as lovers, planning to get married and start a family. Juliet says she wants a boy but Hari tells her that he wants a girl just like her. However, their sweet love story comes to a standstill as a drastic shift gets Hari imprisoned. He seeks revenge and chances upon Juliet one day, seeing a girl child with her.
“Did you think I won't return?” he asks. He also finds out that Juliet needs a lot of money for health crisis. It is Hari who hatches a plan- he would loot and she would drive. But this is better said than done, as the police get behind him. Anurag Kashyap also makes an appearance in the trailer, as the film promises several action packed moments.
What Adivi said about the film
Earlier, Adivi had spoken about what Dacoit would offer audiences, and said, “I think it’s an extremely emotionally charged and angry story. Dacoit has laughter, there’s anger, there are tears—there’s every emotion that should be there in movies. The film is told from the perspective of a neo-Western.”
Initially slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid and Gudi Padwa holidays, the film will now release on April 10. This decision was taken to ensure a smoother theatrical run.
The makers of Dacoit expressed their deep respect for both films and their creative teams, stating that the decision was made to ensure “the film gets its rightful moment while allowing audiences to experience each film on its own terms.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.