Dacoit trailer: Adivi Sesh seeks revenge after facing betrayal, Mrunal Thakur helps him along the way. Watch

“Did you think I won't return?” he asks. He also finds out that Juliet needs a lot of money for health crisis. It is Hari who hatches a plan- he would loot and she would drive. But this is better said than done, as the police get behind him. Anurag Kashyap also makes an appearance in the trailer, as the film promises several action packed moments.

The trailer begins with Adivi's Hari and Mrunal's Juliet as lovers, planning to get married and start a family. Juliet says she wants a boy but Hari tells her that he wants a girl just like her. However, their sweet love story comes to a standstill as a drastic shift gets Hari imprisoned. He seeks revenge and chances upon Juliet one day, seeing a girl child with her.

Dacoit trailer out: After facing delays in release, Dacoit is finally gearing up to hit theatres this month. The makers of the Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur -starrer have now released the official trailer of the romantic action thriller. The two start off as lovers but their dynamic takes a drastic turn, promising an intense watch. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 will run in theatres for 3-4 months, claims Dacoit star Adivi Sesh: 'It's like IPL' )

What Adivi said about the film Earlier, Adivi had spoken about what Dacoit would offer audiences, and said, “I think it’s an extremely emotionally charged and angry story. Dacoit has laughter, there’s anger, there are tears—there’s every emotion that should be there in movies. The film is told from the perspective of a neo-Western.”

Initially slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid and Gudi Padwa holidays, the film will now release on April 10. This decision was taken to ensure a smoother theatrical run.

The makers of Dacoit expressed their deep respect for both films and their creative teams, stating that the decision was made to ensure “the film gets its rightful moment while allowing audiences to experience each film on its own terms.”