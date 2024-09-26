Devara Part 1 advance booking: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crosses 60 crore mark

Devara Part 1 advance booking: Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1 will be released in theatres on September 27. The film’s bookings opened earlier this week, and it has made more than ₹60 crore in advance bookings so far. (Also Read: Devara Part 1 is all ‘me and me’, says Jr NTR after sharing the screen with Ram Charan for RRR) Jr NTR plays the titular role in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1.

Devara: Part 1 advance booking

Devara: Part 1 has crossed the ₹60 crore mark in advance bookings for its opening day. According to Sacnilk.com, the film collected ₹42.86 crore with blocked seats in India, selling 10 lakh tickets for the Telugu 2D alone and over 40,000 tickets in Hindi 2D. The film made the most money in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana so far, bringing in ₹16.86 crore and ₹17.2 crore respectively.

As for its US collection, the film’s distributor, Prathyangira Cinemas announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the film’s collections have crossed $2.5 million mark in the US. “North America can’t contain the fury of #Devara & The Red Sea is turning into a full blown tsunami. $2.5 MILLION+ Premieres Pre sales and the heat is rising!” they wrote, sharing the news. Hamsini Entertainment, which is also distributing the film in the US claimed more than 75,000 tickets have been sold for the US premieres alone.

About Devara: Part 1

Jr NTR described Devara: Part 1 at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, where it’ll premiere on September 26. “You’ve got Devara the father, and you’ve got Varada the son. It is…I mean I really don’t want to give a lot of spoilers. It’s just two days away from releasing but it is rollecoaster journey of a father and son,” he said, adding, “It’s so deeply rooted with all the extravaganza and dance moves you loved in RRR. So, you will enjoy every little thing.”

The film will see Jr NTR in dual roles as Devara and Varada, while Saif plays the antagonist Bhaira, and Janhvi plays Thangam. The music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma will also appear in supporting roles.