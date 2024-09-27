Devara Part 1 box office: Massive 140-crore opening projected for Jr NTR film, may beat SRK's Jawan, Ranbir's Animal

Koratala Siva’s pan-India release Devara Part 1 hit the screens on Friday. The film, which marks the return of Telugu star Jr NTR as a solo hero, had shown impressive advance booking numbers in both India and overseas. Now, trade pundits have said that the film will coast through the ₹100-crore mark on its opening day itself and is likely to outperform several of India’s biggest hits from the recent years. (Also read: Devara Twitter reactions: Fans call Jr NTR's movie the ‘next South Indian blockbuster’; others are less impressed) Jr NTR returns as a solo hero in Devara Part 1 after sharing screen with Ram Charan in RRR

Devara Part 1 box office prediction

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Devara Part 1 saw advance booking sales of ₹75 crore worldwide, one of the highest for any Indian film ever. This has meant that the film is set for a record-breaking opening day. Early projections put the film’s domestic earnings at anywhere between ₹85-95 crore gross, which includes a massive ₹70 crore from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh alone. Internationally, the film is expected to rake in over $5 million ( ₹40-45 crore). Going by the conservative estimates, Devara could earn ₹125 crore worldwide on its opening day. More liberal estimates put the figure at ₹140 crore.

Where Devara’s opening day haul stands

If Devara does manage to earn ₹140 crore on day one, it would put it at number seven in the list of highest opening day collections by Indian films, only behind RRR, Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar, KGF Chapter 2, and Leo. However, the figure is more than all the biggest Bollywood openers, including Jawan ( ₹129 crore), Animal ( ₹116 crore), and Pathaan ( ₹105 crore). Regardless of the final collection, Devara is a certainty to become the 14th Indian film to cross the ₹100-crore mark on day one itself.

All about Devara Part 1

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 is an action thriller set in a coastal community. Jr NTR plays a double role in the film, while Saif Ali Khan appears as the antagonist in his Telugu language debut. Janhvi Kapoor also marks her Tollywood debut with the film as the female lead.