Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun's favourite Telugu star is not Mahesh Babu or Allu Arjun, it's this polarising actor

When asked who her favourite Telugu star is, the actor pondered for a while before saying, “There are many, I can’t choose. But right now, I really like Vijay Deverakonda .” Ever since he gained fame with the 2017 Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Arjun Reddy, Vijay has been in the news as much for his statements off-screen as for his roles.

Sara addressed the press in fluent Telugu at the event and said, “It feels special to stand in front of my Telugu audience after a long time. I admire the way warmth, culture and stories are celebrated here. I just hope it connects with the audience; it’s a very important story.”

Actor Sara Arjun , who recently gained fame in the north with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, promoted her upcoming Telugu film Euphoria in Hyderabad on Saturday. The actor spoke about gaining popularity after Dhurandhar and revealed who had favourite Tollywood star is. And it’s not Mahesh Babu or Allu Arjun.

Sara, daughter of actor Raj Arjun , appeared in numerous commercials and Hindi and Tamil films as a child actor. After playing a young Nandini, played by Aishwarya Rai as an adult, in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films, she made her debut as a lead actor in Dhurandhar, opposite Ranveer Singh.

When asked what kind of impact she wanted to make post Dhurandhar, Sara candidly said, “More than what kind of impact I want to make, I’m at such an early stage that I just want to make an impact. I’m going to keep my head down and keep working.”

Sara was asked numerous times about finding fame after Dhurandhar . When asked if it has changed the way she looks at roles, she said, “I don’t look at change per project; I look for it every day. I realise it’s a big privilege to pursue this as my profession. I feel a greater sense of responsibility to deliver better, that’s all. I don’t like to put too much pressure on myself. I will always have it over my shoulders to do better.”

The actor will now star in Gunasekhar’s Euphoria, which also stars Bhumika Chawla, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Nassar, Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhita Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha, Sai Srinika Reddy, Ashrita Vemuganti, Mathew Varghese, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy, and Likith Naidu. The film will be released in theatres on February 6. Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres on March 19.

Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom, which failed to make a mark at the box office. He faced legal action in 2025 for a comment made at a movie event after the Pulwama attack. He also appeared before the ED for allegedly promoting a money-laundering app. He will soon star in Rowdy Janardhana and a yet-to-be-titled film by Rahul Sankrityan.