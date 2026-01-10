'Finally someone who looks like a movie star': Dhurandhar's Sara Arjun wins over fans with sultry new photoshoot

The photos got heart emojis from Danish Pandor, who played Uzair Baloch in the movie. “Unreal face card,” read a comment. “Absolutely loved this post, Sara. There’s a quiet grace in the way you express yourself—it feels effortless yet deeply meaningful. Your words and presence come together so beautifully, leaving a calm and positive impression. Truly elegant and inspiring to see,” wrote a fan.

The photos are shot by fashion photographer Sasha Jairam. They show Sara in a red dress with a deep back and her hai tied in a messy bun. The shoot was in a dimly lit room, surrounded by chandeliers and framed paintings.

Bollywood's latest debutant Sara Arjun is raking in a lot of love online since starring opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar . Sara plays a politician's gullible daughter in the movie, a role that has garnered her wide praise. Now, she has shared photos from a new photoshoot, looking stylish as ever.

A person wrote, “Swarg se utri hui kokil kanthi apsara.”

The photos were also shared on Reddit with the title, “Sara arjun drops new photoshoot pics- is she the hottest young actor to debut who is also super talented?”

A person replied, “Finally we got someone who looks like a movie star.” Another said, “Personally I don’t think she had much of a chance to prove herself yet so too early to say. She barely had a role in Dhurandhar…let’s see how she goes.”

Sara's Dhurandhar debut After the release of Dhurandhar, Sara took to Instagram to share her note of thanks for fans. "My strongest Dhurandhars — the audience. For a long time, there has been a narrative that audiences no longer have the patience for long-form storytelling, that attention spans have shortened, that cinema no longer finds its place. But you proved otherwise. You reminded everyone of the true strength of an audience and what happens when people come together to support something they genuinely believe in.

The journey of Dhurandhar has been what it is because of you. Every bit of love, every moment you showed up, carried this film forward and I cannot thank you enough. As artists and makers, we can control every part of the process, but we have no control over the audience and that’s beautiful.We give our everything and trust that someone, somewhere, will connect. When that connection happens, it is one of the most fulfilling feelings in the world."

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and others. It has collected more than ₹1200 crore at the worldwide box office.