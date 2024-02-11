 Eagle box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja film crosses ₹10 crore in India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Eagle box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja's action film crosses 10 crore in India

Eagle box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja's action film crosses 10 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 11, 2024 07:35 AM IST

Eagle box office collection: The Ravi Teja-starrer thriller earns ₹4.75 crore on day 2. The Telugu film was released in Hindi under the title Sahadev.

Eagle box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar-starrer Eagle saw a dip in numbers on Saturday, even as the film crossed the 10 crore-mark in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Eagle collected roughly 4.75 crore nett in India on day 2 in all languages. Also read | Eagle box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja film opens at 6.2 crore in India, grosses nearly 12 crore worldwide

Eagle box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja essays the titular role.
Eagle box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja essays the titular role.

Eagle box office collection

Per the portal, Eagle opened to 6.2 crore nett in India in all languages on Friday. Eagle had earned 6.1 crore nett in Telugu, while the Hindi version made 10 lakh nett at the domestic box office on day 1. Eagle's India total stands at an estimated 10.95 crore nett in India in all languages in two days.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Eagle had an overall 32.84 percent Telugu occupancy on Saturday. Eagle was simultaneously released in Hindi under the title Sahadev.

About Eagle

Karthik Gattamneni’s Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep and Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Eagle has music composed by Davzand. It stars Ravi Teja in the titular role of a professional assassin, who is on a mission to bust illegal arms trade.

Ravi Teja is hunted by cops (He is on the hit list of RAW, research and analysis wing) and also wanted by the villains. The film shows how a journalist pieces together the story of Eagle.

Eagle received mixed reviews from critics and audience. Eagle was earlier announced to release on January 13, 2024, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. However, its release date was postponed to February 9, 2024 due to the clash of multiple films at the Tollywood box office during the Sankranti weekend, including Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, which was released on February 12.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On