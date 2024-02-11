Eagle box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja's action film crosses 10 crore in India

Eagle box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar-starrer Eagle saw a dip in numbers on Saturday, even as the film crossed the ₹10 crore-mark in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Eagle collected roughly ₹4.75 crore nett in India on day 2 in all languages. Also read | Eagle box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja film opens at ₹6.2 crore in India, grosses nearly ₹12 crore worldwide Eagle box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja essays the titular role.

Eagle box office collection

Per the portal, Eagle opened to ₹6.2 crore nett in India in all languages on Friday. Eagle had earned ₹6.1 crore nett in Telugu, while the Hindi version made ₹10 lakh nett at the domestic box office on day 1. Eagle's India total stands at an estimated ₹10.95 crore nett in India in all languages in two days.

Eagle had an overall 32.84 percent Telugu occupancy on Saturday. Eagle was simultaneously released in Hindi under the title Sahadev.

About Eagle

Karthik Gattamneni’s Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep and Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Eagle has music composed by Davzand. It stars Ravi Teja in the titular role of a professional assassin, who is on a mission to bust illegal arms trade.

Ravi Teja is hunted by cops (He is on the hit list of RAW, research and analysis wing) and also wanted by the villains. The film shows how a journalist pieces together the story of Eagle.

Eagle received mixed reviews from critics and audience. Eagle was earlier announced to release on January 13, 2024, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. However, its release date was postponed to February 9, 2024 due to the clash of multiple films at the Tollywood box office during the Sankranti weekend, including Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, which was released on February 12.

