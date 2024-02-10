Eagle box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja film opens at 6.2 crore in India, grosses nearly 12 crore worldwide

Eagle box office collection day 1: The film, helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, had a decent opening day in theatres. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned over ₹6 crore nett in India. It minted nearly ₹12 crore gross worldwide. The film hit the theatres on February 9. (Also Read | Eagle X review: Fans say Ravi Teja is 'called Mass Maharaja for a reason’) Eagle box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja in a still from Eagle.

Eagle India and global box office numbers

According to Sacnilk.com, the film minted ₹6.2 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages. Eagle minted ₹6.1 crore in Telugu and ₹10 lakh in Hindi.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film minted in double digits globally. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh wrote, "The blasting blockbuster is off to a flying start. Eagle grosses ₹11.9 crore worldwide on day 1, and begins the second day on a ‘great note’ all over. A great weekend on cards. Mass Maharaja @Raviteja_offl @Karthik_gatta @vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla @peoplemediafcy."

About Eagle

The film is also written and edited by Karthik Gattamneni. Eagle features Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar in lead roles. It also stars Anupama Parameshwaran, Srinivas Avasarala, Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Madhubala, Praneeta Pattnaik, Ajay Ghosh, and Srinivas Reddy, among others. Eagle is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner. The music of the film has been composed by Davzand.

Eagle X review

After watching the film, a fan wrote, “Ravi Anna Manchi msg una movie ichadu. Ravi Anna screen presence ayithe god level. Urike annaru mass maharaja ani. Literally yedupu vachindhi. Konni visuals ayithe mind lo nundi podhu. PUBG fight making. High moments ayithe baaga unnai. As a cult fan naa review 3/5. (Ravi brother’s film has a good message and his screen presence is god level. He’s called mass maharaja for a reason. I almost cried and some visuals stayed with me, like the PubG fight scene. The film has high moments, this is my review as a fan) (sic)."

A section of the audience said that the film’s first half focused too much on elevating Ravi Teja’s character instead of showing it. A person tweeted, “Done with my show, the second half stands great than first half. Worthy pre-climax and climax with an interesting story line. Blazing action episodes worked well with elevations. Good technical and production values. Davzand BGM worked well. 2.5/5.0 #Eagle (sic).”

