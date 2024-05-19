 Fans think Sobhita Dhulipala ‘looks like an Oscar’ in this golden new look from Cannes Film Festival - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi
Fans think Sobhita Dhulipala ‘looks like an Oscar’ in this golden new look from Cannes Film Festival

ByAnanya Das
May 19, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala wore a golden bodycon full-sleeve dress. She opted for long earrings and tied her hair in a bun.

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, has shared new photos from the event. Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, Sobhita posted a string of photos giving her fans a glimpse at her outfit for the film festival. (Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala's Cannes Film Festival outfit gives us deja vu, Athiya Shetty wore it last year. See pic)

Sobhita Dhulipala posted photos on Instagram.
Sobhita Dhulipala posted photos on Instagram.

What Sobhita wore to Cannes event

Sobhita opted for an embellished golden bodycon full-sleeve dress. She wore long earrings, tied her hair in a bun and wore heels. Sobhita's ensemble is from the Indian clothing label Itrh. She wore it for a daytime event in Cannes.

Fans react to Sobhita's Cannes look

Sharing the photos, Sobhita captioned the post, "Pranced about like a gilded dragon at the @magnum lounge in Cannes (bright button emoji)." Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "I have no words to say you look just wow." A comment read, “She is too sexy, every angle of her is sexy.”

"Awww....Goldie stuns. You look like an Oscar," said a person. "Love the eyes. Very 90s. The stone is wow," wrote an Instagram user. "So beautiful and gorgeous. You rock every outfit," said another fan.

Sobhita made Cannes debut this year

Sobhita made her debut at the event on Friday. Sobhita wore a shimmery purple outfit and heels. She chose not to tie her hair. The Cordelia jumpsuit, worth 1.8 lakh was designed by Namrata Joshipura. Sobhita is representing the premium ice cream brand Magnum India at the event.

About 77th Cannes Film Festival

Annually celebrities, filmmakers, artists and film enthusiasts gather at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres to celebrate cinema. Like every year, this time also there have been presence of Indian celebs at the Cannes Film Festival. The event was also attended by Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai, and Kiara Advani. Aditi Rao Hydari will also make an appearance at the event.

The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act), starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard. During the opening ceremony, Oscar winner Meryl Streep received the honorary Palme d'Or. The film festival will come to a close on May 25.

Sobhita's project

Sobhita is currently receiving praise for her performance in Monkey Man, directed by Dev Patel. It also stars Dev, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others.

