Ghaati OTT release date: When and where to watch Anushka Shetty's crime action drama

Ghaati OTT release date: Krish Jagarlamudi’s Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in lead roles, is all set to make its OTT premiere. The crime action drama film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 26, the OTT platform announced. The film will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. (Also read: Ghaati release glimpse trailer: Anushka Shetty turns mass 'hero', eliminates armies; fans say ‘OG superstar returns’) Ghaati OTT release date: Anushka Shetty in the poster of Ghaati.

About Ghaati

Set against the rugged Eastern Ghats on the Andhra–Odisha border, the film delves into the lives of the ‘ghaatis’, a marginalised community forced into an illicit trade and smuggling network orchestrated by the ruthless Naidu brothers. Sheelavathi (Anushka) and Desi Raju (Vikram Prabhu) dream of freeing their people from this cycle of exploitation. Their stand pits them against the brutal syndicate led by the Kundhul Naidu (Chaitanya Rao Madadi) and Kaastala Naidu (Ravindra Vijay). Ghaati tells a compelling story of resilience, retribution, and tribal defiance.

Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi produced the film under the banner of First Frame Entertainments. The film released in theatres on September 5, to mixed reviews. Although Anushka's performance received praise, most were critical of the weak storyline. The film underperformed at the box office.

Anushka announces social media break

After the film's release, Anushka announced that she would take a break from social media. "Trading blue light to candle light... (smile emoji). Will be stepping away from social media for a bit, just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling, to where we all actually started. See you all soon with more stories and more love....always forever...Smile always. Love Anushka Shetty," she wrote. She will be next seen in Rojin Thomas's upcoming horror fantasy thriller Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer. The film will mark Anushka's Malayalam debut.