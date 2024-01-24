HanuMan box office collection day 12: Teja Sajja’s superhero film earns 37.79 cr in its second week in Hindi alone

HanuMan box office collection day 12: Director Prasanth Varma’s first superhero film in his cinematic universe, HanuMan starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai, has surpassed expectations. On January 12, the film was released in Telugu, Hindi and other languages and has done well in its almost two-week run, so far. HanuMan collected ₹37.79 crore in Hindi alone in its second week. (Also Read: HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 11: Teja Sajja film grosses ₹218.4 crore) Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan

Box office numbers

As per a report by Sacnilk.com, on day 12, HanuMan earned ₹4.65 crore nett in India in all languages, taking it domestic box office total to ₹143.65 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh provided a breakdown of the box office numbers of the film in its second week on X. He wrote that the film made ₹37.79 crore in Hindi, and ₹2.3 crore in Telugu in north India in its second week.

“HanuMan [Week 2] Fri ₹2.05 cr (crore), Sat ₹4.02 cr, Sun ₹5.25 cr, Mon ₹2.3 cr, Tue ₹1.25 cr. Total: ₹37.79 cr. India biz. Note: Hindi version box office,” he elaborated, adding, “Telugu version in North India [Week 2]: Fri ₹9 lakh, Sat ₹15 lakh, Sun ₹18 lakh, Mon ₹7 lakh, Tue ₹4 lakh. Total: ₹2.3 cr.”

Team HanuMan donates to Ayodhya

At the pre-release event, the makers had promised ₹5 to Ayodhya Ram Mandir for every ticket sold. The film’s team told the press that ₹2,66,41,055 had been donated to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir after it crossed ₹150 crore mark globally from the 53,28,211 tickets sold. They had donated a cheque of ₹14,85,810 from the 2,97,162 tickets sold during the film's premieres ahead of that.

About HanuMan

HanuMan released ahead of Sankranti and clashed with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram at the box office. HanuMan tells the story of a young man called Hanumanthu (Teja), who gains superpowers when he comes across a totem in his village. HanuMan ended on a cliffhanger setting things up for the sequel, Jai Hanuman. Prasanth recently announced that the pre-production work was in progress for the sequel.

