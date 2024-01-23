HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 11: Teja Sajja film grosses 218.4 crore

HanuMan worldwide box office day 11: Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan is currently in its second week and has grossed ₹218.42 crore gross at the worldwide box office, so far, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. The film gained massively amid positive word of mouth and has proved its mettle despite releasing alongside Mahesh Babu's big budget Telugu film Guntur Kaaram. Also read: HanuMan India box office collection HanuMan stars Teja Sajja in the lead role.

HanuMan worldwide box office

Sharing details of the worldwide collection, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted on Tuesday, “Hanuman worldwide box office: Hanuman holds strong on 2nd Monday. Marching towards ₹225 cr (crore). Day 1 - ₹21.35 cr. Day 2 - ₹ 29.72 cr [Including Additional Premieres]. Day 3 - ₹ 24.16 cr. Day 4 - ₹ 25.63 cr. Day 5 - ₹ 19.57 cr. Day 6 - ₹ 15.40 cr. Day 7 - ₹ 14.75 cr. Day 8 - ₹ 14.20 cr. Day 9 - ₹ 20.37 cr. Day 10 - ₹ 23.91 cr. Day 11 - ₹ 9.36 cr. Total - ₹218.42 cr.”

HanuMan is a superhero film written and directed by Prashanth Varma. It is produced by Primeshow Entertainment and also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and Raj Deepak Shetty in key roles. It has collected ₹138.9 crore in India so far, as per Sacnilk.com.

Jai Hanuman

On the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, HanuMan director Prasanth Varma announced his new film titled Jai Hanuman. He also shared a first-look poster of the upcoming movie, accompanied by an image of himself holding the bound script for Jai Hanuman. Taking to X, Prasanth wrote, “With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! Jai Hanuman pre-production begins on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha…"

HanuMan profit donated to Ram Temple

Mythri Movie Makers, one of the distributors of the HanuMan, said on Sunday that they would donate over ₹2.6 crore to the Ram temple. The company said the film's team had pledged ₹5 from each ticket of HanuMan for the cause. Till now, the Telugu film has sold more than 53 lakh tickets, which amounts to around ₹2.66 crore as the sum of donation.

Recently, Telangana BJP President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also felicitated HanuMan actor Teja Sajja at his residence in New Delhi.

