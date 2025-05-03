HIT The Third Case box office collection day 2: Nani's film earns 31 crore; crosses HIT 2's lifetime haul

HIT The Third Case box office collection day 2: The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, witnessed a dip in its earnings on Friday, but it is holding steady. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹10 crore on its second day of release. The Nani-starrer hit the theatres on Thursday. (Also Read | HIT The Third Case movie review: Blood-soaked Nani steals the show in this gory fest that could've been better) HIT The Third Case box office collection day 2: Nani in a still from the film.

HIT The Third Case domestic box office

The film earned ₹21 crore [Telugu: ₹20.25 crore; Tamil: ₹35 lakh; Kannada: ₹5 lakh; Hindi: ₹25 lakh; Mal: ₹1 lakh] on day one. It collected ₹10 crore nett in India on day two as per early estimates. So far, it has earned ₹31 crore in India.

HIT: The First Case (2020) earned ₹2.01 crore on day two of its release, while HIT: The Second Case (2022) collected ₹5.35 crore on the second day of its release. The box office collection of HIT The Third Case exceeds the previous films in the franchise. Nani's last film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024), earned ₹5.85 crore on day two. All data is from Sacnilk.com. It has already surpassed the lifetime collection of the other two HIT films in just two days. HIT earned ₹8 crore in India, while HIT 2 netted ₹25 crore

HT review of HIT The Third Case

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "HIT: The Third Case shines when it comes to Nani’s performance and the super-fun cameos. If you thought Nani in V (2020) should’ve been written better, well, this is it. If Vikram Rudraraju (Vishwak Sen) in HIT 1 suffers from PTSD due to past trauma, and Krishna Dev, aka KD (Adivi Sesh) in HIT 2, has a tendency to be sarcastic and crack jokes at odd moments, the only thing Arjun suffers from is a lack of tact. And Nani grabs the opportunity with both hands to veer between psychotic and funny when needed."

About HIT The Third Case

The crime thriller released in theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. HIT The Third Case also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji and Maganti Srinath. It is the third instalment in the HIT Universe. The film features music by Mickey J Meyer. It is produced under Nani's own banner, Wall Poster Cinema.