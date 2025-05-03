HIT The Third Case box office collection day 3: Nani's film sees slight dip, still races ahead of Suriya's Retro

Nani's film sees a drop in collection on first Saturday

Nani's film has earned ₹21 crore net in India, with ₹20.25 crore from Telugu, ₹0.35 crore from Tamil, ₹0.05 crore from Kannada, ₹0.25 crore from Hindi, and ₹0.1 crore from Malayalam. It earned ₹10.5 crore on Day 2, taking the total to ₹31 crore and surpassing the lifetime haul of the previous instalments. However, on its first Saturday (Day 3), the film witnessed a major drop, earning only ₹8.57 crore, as per early estimates. The total now stands at ₹40.07 crore.

Despite the drop, Nani's film continues to outpace Suriya's Retro, which collected only ₹4.48 crore at the domestic box office. The total collection of Suriya's film stands at ₹31.48 crore on Day 3. Retro also released on May 1 and received mixed reviews from audiences. While some praised Suriya’s action avatar, others found the film to be a little slow.

About HIT: The Third Case

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions, the film stars Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The action thriller also features Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Nepoleon, Komalee Prasad, and others in key roles.

An excerpt from The Hindustan Times review of the film reads, "HIT: The Third Case shines when it comes to Nani’s performance and the super-fun cameos. If you thought Nani in V (2020) should’ve been written better, well, this is it. If Vikram Rudraraju (Vishwak Sen) in HIT 1 suffers from PTSD due to past trauma, and Krishna Dev, aka KD (Adivi Sesh) in HIT 2, has a tendency to be sarcastic and crack jokes at odd moments, the only thing Arjun suffers from is a lack of tact. And Nani grabs the opportunity with both hands to veer between psychotic and funny when needed."