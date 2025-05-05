HIT The Third Case worldwide box office collection day 4: Nani film 1st in franchise to soar through 100 crore

HIT The Third Case worldwide box office collection day 4: Director Sailesh Kolanu has delivered the first ₹100 crore film in his career. HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani, released in theatres on May 1 and has collected ₹101 crore worldwide during the long weekend, making it the first film in the franchise to do so. (Also Read: HIT The Third Case box office collection day 3: Nani's film sees slight dip, still races ahead of Suriya's Retro) HIT The Third Case worldwide box office collection day 4: Nani plays SP Arjun Sarkaar in Sailesh Kolanu's film.

HIT: The Third Case worldwide box office

The film’s producers, Wall Poster Cinema, announced on Monday that HIT 3 has collected ₹101 crore worldwide. They wrote, “SARKAAR'S CENTURY. 101+ CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE for #HIT3 in 4 days. Book your tickets now! https://linktr.ee/HIT3Tickets. A massive first weekend for the action crime thriller. #BoxOfficeKaSarkaar.”

Nani posted a picture, thanking fans for the ₹101 crore, writing, “Thank you. This weekend. You gave us and cinema 101 reasons to celebrate. #HIT3.” His previous film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, had collected over ₹100 crore in its lifetime, according to the filmmakers, while Hi Nanna had made ₹76.35 crore. His 2023 film Dasara, with its ₹118.5 crore collection, is the film for Nani to beat with HIT 3.

HIT 3 became the first film in the franchise to cross the ₹100 crore mark. The Vishwak Sen-starrer HIT: The First Case made ₹8 crore worldwide in its lifetime in 2020. The 2022 Hindi remake starring Rajkummar Rao also collected similar numbers, according to Sacnilk. HIT: The Second Case starring Adivi Sesh was released in 2022, and it made ₹41.85 crore worldwide.

HIT franchise movie Box office collections HIT: The Third Case (2025) ₹ 101 crore & counting HIT: The Second Case (2022) ₹ 41.85 crore HIT: The First Case (Hindi) (2022) ₹ 8 crore HIT: The First Case (2020) ₹ 8 crore Prev Next

About HIT: The Third Case

HIT 3 is the third film in the HIT franchise to follow a cop solving a murder mystery. In the film, Nani plays SP Arjun Sarkaar, while Srinidhi Shetty plays his lover, Mrudula. Prateik Babbar plays the antagonist, Alpha, in the film, which sees Arjun solve murders committed with a similar modus operandi across the country. The next film, HIT 4, will star Karthi as ACP Veerappan.