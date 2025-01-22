Menu Explore
Income Tax department raids Pushpa 2 The Rule director Sukumar's home and office: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jan 22, 2025 01:50 PM IST

The Income Tax Department is also conducting raids at Pushpa 2 producers Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni's offices and residences.

After Income Tax raids were conducted on producers Dil Raju, Ravi Shankar, and Naveen Yerneni, news comes that Pushpa 2: The Rule director Sukumar also came under the scrutiny of the IT department. On Wednesday, Sakshi Post reported that the IT Department raided the director’s properties. (Also Read: Income Tax department raids offices and homes of Pushpa 2 The Rule producers and Game Changer's Dil Raju in Hyderabad)

Sukumar recently directed the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Sukumar recently directed the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Sukumar under IT scanner

The publication reported that the operation began early in the morning and went on for several hours. They quoted sources saying that the IT officials escorted the director directly from the airport to his home. Details of why the raids are being conducted remain unclear as the officials have yet to release a statement. Sukumar recently helmed the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. Whether the raids have anything to do with the film’s finances remains to be seen.

Producers properties raided

Meanwhile, IT raids are also taking place at the offices and homes of Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the chairman of the Telangana Film Federation Development Corporation, and Ravi and Naveen of Mythri Movie Makers. Raju’s wife, Tejaswini, told the press on Tuesday that the IT Department asked for their financial statements when she was spotted at a bank in Hyderabad. A digital marketing company has also been under the IT scanner.

About Sukumar

Sukumar is a mathematics and physics lecturer turned director. He began his career as a writer before debuting with the 2004 Allu Arjun-starrer Arya. The film was a massive success, and he went on to helm films like 100% Love, 1: Nenokkadine, Nannaku Prematho, and Rangasthalam. Recently, Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule have taken up all his time since 2018. Sukumar will soon direct a film starring Ram Charan, their second together after Rangasthalam. The film is yet to go on floors.

