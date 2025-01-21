Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection: Allu Arjun film slows down 6 weeks after release, sees its worst daily haul

ByAnanya Das
Jan 21, 2025 12:05 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection: So far, the film has earned ₹1228.90 crore nett in India, in all languages.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection: The film, which shattered records since its release on December 5 last year, is now slowing down. As per Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2 earned just over 60 lakh, its lowest collection so far, on Monday. Pushpa 2: The Rule stars actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. (Also Read | Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded: Allu Arjun shares unseen footage from the film, including that Japan scene. Watch)

Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2 box office collection

The film earned 725.8 crore in week one, 264.8 crore in week two, 129.5 crore in week three, 69.65 crore in week four, 25.25 crore in week five and 9.7 crore in week six. On its 44th day, Pushpa 2 made 95 lakh; on day 45 1.1 crore, and on day 46 1.5 crore. On day 47, Pushpa 2 collected 65 lakh in all languages as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned 1228.90 crore nett in India, in all languages.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

The film has shattered records since its release and has surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the second highest-grossing Indian film ever. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat respectively. Pushpa 2 is the sequel to 2021’s blockbuster Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2's tragic incident

A day ahead of its release, a tragic incident took place at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where Arjun and the film's team had visited to promote their film. The incident, which occurred on December 4, 2024, during the premiere of Pushpa 2, resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and left her child, Sri Teja, in critical condition.

The tragic sequence of events began when a large crowd gathered outside Sandhya Theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor. Arjun was later arrested and released on bail. In January, Arjun visited KIMS Hospital in Begumpet, Hyderabad, to meet Sri Teja. To support the victim, Arjun also extended financial assistance to the bereaved family. His father-film producer Allu Aravind, announced a contribution of 2 crore to help the family.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
