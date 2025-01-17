Police arrest cable TV management for illegally airing pirated version of Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's Game Changer

Shankar’s maiden Telugu film, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, was released in theatres on January 10. The film fell prey to piracy with a cable TV channel illegally airing it a few days after its release. AP police filed an FIR and made arrests in the case. (Also Read: Shankar accepts he's ‘not completely satisfied’ with output of Game Changer, says it was originally 5 hours long) Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in a still from Shankar's Game Changer.

Arrests made after Game Changer airs on cable TV

A cable TV channel called AP Local TV illegally telecasted a pirated version of Game Changer in Andhra Pradesh. M/S Copyright Safety Systems, led by MD HV Chalapathi Raju, worked with the Gajuwaka Police and Crime Clues Team under the Visakhapatnam Commissionerate on the issue. A joint raid was conducted on the cable TV, represented by Appala Raju, and equipment was seized. The police registered an FIR (22/2025) and arrested those responsible for the airing.

Game Changer team battles piracy

The film's team had to battle piracy even before Game Changer was released in theatres. A team of individuals on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and YouTube shared leaked clips and streamed the entire film online. An HD print of the film was also leaked online within hours of release. The film’s team alleged 45 individuals ‘targetted’ the film and ‘planned a negative campaign’, filing a cyber complaint against them for violating copyright laws and extortion.

About Game Changer

The film, produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, opened to high expectations on January 10 but received mixed reviews. It was released during Sankranthi and faced stiff competition from Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam.

According to Sacnilk, Game Changer collected around ₹117.9 crore net in India in a week of release. To add to the competition, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule will have additional 20 minutes of footage added to it from today (January 17).