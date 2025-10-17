Jatadhara trailer: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar cheer as ghost hunter Sudheer Babu fights pishachini Sonakshi Sinha

Jatadhara trailer: On Friday, Mahesh Babu launched the trailer of Venkat Kalyan’s upcoming supernatural thriller Jatadhara. Starring his brother-in-law, Sudheer Babu, sister-in-law, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, the trailer gives a glimpse into what the film could be about. Jatadhara trailer: Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha fight each other in this supernatural thriller.

Jatadhara trailer

The trailer for Jatadhara suggests that black magic isn’t just a ritual, but a weapon that unleashes forces beyond human control. Sudheer is introduced as a ghost hunter who does not believe in ghosts and debunks myths. Shilpa’s character is introduced as someone who is driven by greed after she’s told her house has hidden treasure. She inadvertently unleashes a pishachini, played by Sonakshi, who demands a sacrifice that nobody can comprehend. Sudheer must face the demon and find his faith before it’s too late.

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar about Jatadhara

Mahesh launched the trailer of Jatadhara on social media and wished the team good luck. He wrote, “Here’s the trailer of #Jatadhara…My best wishes to the entire team for a grand success.” Namrata also cheered Sudheer and Shilpa on by sharing the trailer and writing, “Loved the #JatadharaTrailer visuals… everything looks so perfect!!! So happy to see you in a fresh role @isudheerbabu and rooting big for @shilpashirodkar73.” Shilpa replied, “My biggest cheerleader, love you chins.”

About Jatadhara

In a press release, Sudheer called his character in Jatadhara one of his most challenging roles and said, “This is one of the most intense and challenging roles I’ve taken on. The story’s depth and the energy it carries are unlike anything I’ve experienced before.” Sonaksi also shared her excitement, “What makes Jatadhara powerful is how it weaves the supernatural into real human emotions. The fear here isn’t just external, it’s something that lingers in the mind long after the story ends.”

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with co-production by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora. Jatadhara is set to release on 7 November in Hindi and Telugu.