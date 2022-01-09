Kajal Aggarwal says ‘excited to meet my little one’, Samantha Ruth Prabhu compliments her pregnancy glow. Watch

Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, is now the brand ambassador for a pregnancy test kit brand. She shared a video of her advertisement on Instagram and wrote, “I am so excited to meet my little one this year, I couldn’t be happier.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu showered love on the mom-to-be and commented, “Awww cutie, look at you glowing... lots of love dear Kaj… so so excited for you.” She also added a bunch of heart emojis. Lavanya Tripathi wrote, “Biggg congratulations and loads of love, Kaj!” Kajal’s elder sister Nisha Aggarwal dropped heart emojis on the post.

Fans also wished Kajal. “Congratulations on your pregnancy Kajal @kajalaggarwalofficial! Can’t wait to see the lil one. You’re going to be an amazing mother. May God bless you with a happy and safe pregnancy with a healthy and joyous baby. We’re so happy for you,” read a comment.

Gautam confirmed Kajal’s pregnancy in his New Year post. Sharing a picture of her, he wrote, “Here’s looking at you 2022.” He added a pregnant woman emoji as well. Earlier this week, she shared a picture with him, in which her baby bump was visible.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family in Mumbai in October 2020. In her first post after the wedding, which was a ‘Punjabi meets Kashmiri’ one and also incorporated the Telugu ritual of Jeelakarra Bellam, she called him her ‘confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate’.

Kajal will be seen next in a Tamil romantic comedy titled Hey Sinamika, which also features Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film, which marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brinda, is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 25, 2022.

