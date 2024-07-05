 Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 9: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film rakes in ₹431.75 crore - Hindustan Times
Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 9: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film rakes in 431.75 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jul 05, 2024 10:13 PM IST

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 9: Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD made ₹414.85 crore in its first week, earning ₹431.75 crore on Friday.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 9: Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan collected 431.75 crore on its second Friday, according to sacnilk.com. The film collected 774 crore at the box office worldwide. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 8: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's dystopian film makes 414.25 cr in its first week)

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 9: Prabhas plays Bhairava in the film.
Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 9: Prabhas plays Bhairava in the film.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

Kalki 2898 AD earned 95.3 crore on its opening day on June 27. It saw a dip in collections on Friday, earning 59.3 crore, before business picked up on Saturday, raking in 66.2 crore. On Sunday, business picked up further, earning the makers 88.2 crore. Business dipped during the week, with Monday bringing in 34.15 crore, 27.05 crore on Tuesday and on Wednesday the film made 22.7 crore. On Thursday, Kalki 2898 AD made 21.8 crore and on Friday, it made 16.9 crore, taking the total to 431.75 crore.

Nag Ashwin on Kalki 2898 AD

Nag has been teasing details about the film’s sequel since its release. While the film’s ending sets up a war between Ashwatthama, Karna and Supreme Yaskin, it remains to be seen what else is in store. Talking about the film at a press meet in Hyderabad, the director claimed he opted to divide the film into two parts because it was difficult to explore four characters in one film. He also said that new worlds will be explored apart from Kashi, Shambala and Complex shown in Kalki 2898 AD. However, only a small portion of the film has been shot and people will have to wait for the sequel.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a film that mixes sci-fi with mythological elements. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, and Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SU-M80, while Amitabh plays Ashwatthama from Indian mythology. Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, the leader of the Complex.

