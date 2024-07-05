Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 9: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film rakes in 431.75 crore

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹95.3 crore on its opening day on June 27. It saw a dip in collections on Friday, earning ₹59.3 crore, before business picked up on Saturday, raking in ₹66.2 crore. On Sunday, business picked up further, earning the makers ₹88.2 crore. Business dipped during the week, with Monday bringing in ₹34.15 crore, ₹27.05 crore on Tuesday and on Wednesday the film made ₹22.7 crore. On Thursday, Kalki 2898 AD made ₹21.8 crore and on Friday, it made ₹16.9 crore, taking the total to ₹431.75 crore.

Nag Ashwin on Kalki 2898 AD

Nag has been teasing details about the film’s sequel since its release. While the film’s ending sets up a war between Ashwatthama, Karna and Supreme Yaskin, it remains to be seen what else is in store. Talking about the film at a press meet in Hyderabad, the director claimed he opted to divide the film into two parts because it was difficult to explore four characters in one film. He also said that new worlds will be explored apart from Kashi, Shambala and Complex shown in Kalki 2898 AD. However, only a small portion of the film has been shot and people will have to wait for the sequel.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a film that mixes sci-fi with mythological elements. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, and Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SU-M80, while Amitabh plays Ashwatthama from Indian mythology. Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, the leader of the Complex.