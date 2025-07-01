Kannappa box office collection day 5: Vishnu Manchu-starrer barely shows any growth, earns 27 crore

Kannappa box office collection day 5: Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa arrived with high expectations and promised an epic ride into the story taken from mythology. The film was released with mixed reviews, yet it has put up a decent performance at the box office. The latest update on Sacnilk.com states that Kannappa has collected ₹27 crore after 5 days of release. (Also read: Suriya sends flowers to Vishnu Manchu to congratulate him on the release of Kannappa: ‘So proud of you’) Vishnu Manchu and Prabhas in a still from Mukesh Kumar Singh's Kannappa.

Kannappa box office update

The box office report pointed out that Kannappa has collected ₹1.75 crore at the end of 5 days at the box office (as per early estimates). It is the film's lowest single-day collection so far. Kannappa saw a massive drop in collections on its first Monday and earned ₹ 2.3 crore. Kannappa made an opening day haul of ₹9.35 crore and went on to collect ₹7.15 crore on its first Saturday. On Sunday, the film went on to collect ₹6.9 crore. The overall collections now stand at ₹27.45 crore.

Kannappa had an overall 14.13% Telugu Occupancy on Tuesday.

About Kannappa

Kannappa is a devotional film based on the legend of Bhakta Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. It stars Vishnu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sarathkumar, Mohan Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and others. The film has been in the making for a decade. Prabhas plays Rudhra in the film, Akshay plays Shiva, and Vishnu plays Kannappa.

Ahead of its release, producer Mohan Babu took to social media to share that his best friend and superstar Rajinikanth watched the film with his family. He shared a few pictures and wrote in the caption, “Last night, @rajinikanth uncle watched #Kannappa. After the film, he gave me a tight hug. He told me that he loved #Kannappa. I’ve been waiting 22 years as an actor for that hug! Today, I feel encouraged. Humbled. Grateful.”