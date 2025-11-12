Konda Surekha withdraws statement on Nagarjuna's family after court case; fans ask ‘where's Samantha's apology?’

Last year, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha made a claim that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) was the reason for actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce. She also made some shocking claims about Nagarjuna’s family in general, which resulted in Nagarjuna filing a defamation case against her in October last year. Surekha now posted on social media that she withdraws claims made against Nagarjuna and his family. Konda Surekha was dragged to court for the statements she made on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nagarjuna's family.

Konda Surekha withdraws statement against Nagarjuna and family

Surekha wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that her intention was never to hurt Nagarjuna or his family members. She wrote, “I would wish to clarify that the statement I had made in relation to @iamnagarjuna Garu was not intended to hurt Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I regret any unintended impression given in my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same.”

Internet asks ‘where’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s apology?’

Given that Surekha had spoken not just about Nagarjuna and Chaitanya but also Samantha and KTR, many took to social media asking her why the latter two weren’t receiving an apology. Some even pointed out that Surekha’s statement was technically a withdrawal and not an apology.

One fan commented, “Mari @Samanthaprabhu2 gariki??? (What about Samantha, then?) Mam! you are a respected women, in one of the highest positions of power in our state. Please think before you make derogatory comments about other women.” Another wrote, “Unintended? If you had minimum regrets and respect then first you should apologise to the Woman actress you have thrown mud at.”

One fan pointed out, “This cannot be called as an apology you are regretting not apologising Minister garu.” A fuming fan commented, “Just before the day you appear in court for the next session,Strategically u apologize,not to hurt his family it-seems,you are intended to hurt his family you should apologize & take back the words that's it,no more explanation,sugar coating needed,you already taken over an year.” Another pointed out, “I still don’t see a word ‘ Apology’ in this tweet, am I missing something..!!??”

What did Konda Surekha say?

On October 2, 2024, Surekha made defamatory statements about BRS President KTR and Nagarjuna, linking Samantha and Chaitanya’s divorce to the minister. As her comments drew flak, she apologised to the Akkineni family and Samantha the next day. Nagarjuna filed a defamation case against Surekha for allegedly harming the family's dignity and reputation. KTR also filed a case against her.