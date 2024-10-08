Nagarjuna records statement in 100cr defamation case against Konda Surekha for comments on Chaitanya-Samantha divorce

Actor Nagarjuna on Tuesday appeared before a local court in Hyderabad to record his statement in the ₹100 crore criminal defamation complaint filed by him against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha over her comments about the divorce of his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Nagarjuna, who was accompanied by his wife Amala and Naga Chaitanya, reached the court at Nampally in the afternoon. (Also Read: Complaint filed against Nagarjuna over alleged financial mismanagement in his N Convention Centre) Nagarjuna records statement in defamation case against Konda Surekha for her comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce

What's the case about?

Nagarjuna had filed the complaint against Surekha under Section 356 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Surekha stirred up a controversy last week by alleging that BRS leader KT Rama Rao was the reason behind Samantha and Naga's divorce in 2021.

Surekha, Minister of Forest, withdrew her remarks that triggered strong reactions from political leaders and the Telugu cinema industry. Samantha and Naga had criticised the minister's comments and said their divorce was a mutual and personal decision. Reacting strongly to her comments, many prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry condemned the Congress leader, terming her comments as derogatory.

In his complaint, a copy of which was shared by Naga on his social media, Nagarjuna alleged that the minister's remarks damaged his family's reputation. Surekha had said that she had to take the names of the actors after she became emotional over the comments made by Rama Rao, the BRS working president, about her.

The complaint stated that the complainant's family, much like the complainant himself, enjoys immense reputation and respect in the eyes of the public. The Akkineni family is widely regarded for its contributions to Indian cinema, with generations of actors commanding admiration and respect. Additionally, Naga Chaitanya's former spouse, Samantha, is a celebrated actor with a significant following and an impeccable reputation in her own right.

Although their marriage, solemnized in the year 2017 and widely covered by the media, ended in a divorce due to personal differences in the year 2021, both individuals continue to be respected for their professional accomplishments and maintain a dignified public image. Any attempt to tarnish this reputation through false or malicious allegations not only harms his professional legacy but also deeply affects his personal life and the high regard in which his family is held.

– With inputs from agencies