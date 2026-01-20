Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office: Chiranjeevi breaks all-time Telugu record, film crosses ₹300 crore

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office: Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has come like a breath of fresh air for Telugu cinema. The film not only marked the return of vintage Chiru to the screen, but also broke several box office records. The film ended its first week with a collection of ₹157.75 crore net in India and over ₹225 crore gross worldwide. The makers say that in eight days, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has crossed ₹300 crore worldwide. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu worldwide box collection day 8: Chiranjeevi starrer is ruling at the ticket window.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office update Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu had a great Sankranthi festive period. On Monday, the first true test of the film took place as it entered its post-festive phase. And the film soared through with a 45% drop and ₹9 crore net domestic collection. After eight days, the film’s domestic collection now stands at ₹167 crore net ( ₹200 crore gross). The film’s overseas collections have considerably slowed down after a strong start on Monday. But it has still managed to earn over $4.5 million in the overseas markets. This takes its worldwide gross to almost ₹240 crore. The makers of the film claim that the gross is over ₹300 crore already. This makes Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu the first Indian film to cross ₹300 crore at the box office in 2026.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu breaks all time record The ₹157.75 crore net collection for the film in its opening week is a new record for Telugu cinema, if we exclude pan-India films. Only bilingual or pan-India films produced in Telugu have managed to pass this mark, and that too, only just. For instance, Baahubali 2 had earned ₹202 crore net in its first week, while RRR minted ₹298 crore. But Telugu-only films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Sankranthiki Vastunnam lag behind Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu with week 1 domestic collections of ₹152 crore and ₹137 crore respectively.