Mirai box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja film shows no sign of slowing down, crosses 60 crore mark in India

Mirai box office collection day 6: Karthik Gattamneni's action fantasy film starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj is performing well at the box office. The film opened to positive reviews, with fans praising the grand VFX and the fantasy elements. As the film comes close to completing a week in theatres, it has managed a strong box office hold nationwide, crossing the ₹60 crore mark within 6 days of release. (Also read: Karan Johar calls Teja Sajja ‘man of the moment’, celebrates ‘magnificent’ Mirai as it crosses ₹100 crore worldwide) Mirai box office collection day 6: Teja Sajja stars as Vedha in the Karthik Gattamneni film.

Mirai box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Mirai has collected ₹4.50 crore on its sixth day of release. Although the collection is slightly lower compared to the previous days, it is expected given it is a weekday. The film opened at ₹ 13 crore and peaked on the first Sunday, collecting ₹ 16.6 crore. Mirai managed to hold its momentum over the weekdays, taking full advantage of relatively less crowded theatrical releases. The total collection now stands at ₹ 61.50 crore.

Mirai had an overall 9.51% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday. At the worldwide box office, Mirai has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark.

Mirai facing piracy threat?

Meanwhile, at an event held in Hyderabad to celebrate Mirai's success, Teja Sajja revealed that the film was facing a piracy threat. He said, “I have to tell you something really important today. In many sites online, including Instagram and YouTube, attempts are being made to upload the film. But, I have a strong feeling that this film can be best enjoyed in a theatre with the audience. I am trusting the audience not to give in to piracy and watch this only in theatres. You’re missing out on an experience if you don’t watch it in theatres, it won’t be the same on TV or phone.”

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory, the film released in theatres worldwide on September 12. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film also features Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles.