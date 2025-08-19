Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj engaged to Harinya Reddy; shares 1st pics with his ‘forever’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 02:39 pm IST

Singer Rahul Sipligunj got engaged to Harinya Reddy on 17 August, and wishes poured in from his friends in the film industry. 

Rahul Sipligunj, winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and the singer of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR, is engaged. The singer posted the first pictures of his engagement on social media, calling his fiancée Harinya Reddy his forever. Take a look.

Harinya Reddy and Rahul Sipligunj got engaged in Hyderabad on 17 August.
Rahul Sipligunj engaged to Harinya Reddy

Rahul Sipligunj engaged to Harinya Reddy

Rahul posted sweet pictures from his engagement on Instagram, writing, “Forever. Our new beginning.” Pictures of the newly engaged couple had already leaked online a couple of hours before Rahul shared them. The engagement took place on 17 August in a private ceremony attended only by their close friends and family.

In the pictures shared by Rahul, he holds Harini close, kisses her hand and is clearly on cloud nine to have found the one. One picture even shows him sweetly getting down on one knee while putting a ring on Harinya’s finger. His friends from the film industry, like Roll Rida, Ram Miriyala, Noel Sean and others, left congratulatory messages under the post.

About Rahul Sipligunj

Rahul was born and raised in Hyderabad. He began his career in 2009 and rose to fame as an indie artist who made Telugu music videos. He was soon roped in to sing in films the same year, and he sang College Bulloda for the Naga Chaitanya-starrer Josh. Through the years, he has sung hit songs like Singareni Undi, Prema Katha Chitram, Pedda Puli, Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana and more.

However, the song that changed his career is Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which he sang with Kaala Bhairava. After the song won an Oscar, the Telangana government honoured him with a 1 crore award. Apart from singing, he also took part in Season 3 of Bigg Boss Telugu, winning the reality show. He is one of the judges on Super Singer 3. Rahul also debuted as an actor in 2023 with Rangamarthanda.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
