Naga Babu blames his ‘wrong judgment’ for daughter Niharika Konidela's divorce: 'That marriage was our mistake'

Actor, producer and politician Naga Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela, who is also an actor and producer, parted ways with businessman Chaitanya Jonnalagadda after three years of marriage in 2023. Now, in an interview with Hit TV Specials, Naga Babu has opened up about his daughter's divorce and revealed whether she will get married again. Naga Babu opens up about daughter Niharika Konidela's divorce.

Naga Babu on prioritising his children's happiness

Naga Babu spoke about not interfering with his children Varun Tej and Niharika's professional decisions and allowing them to pave their own paths in the industry. He further advised every parent to prioritise their children’s happiness rather than pressure them with expectations. He said, "I don't care if my children's movies are hits or flops; their happiness is my priority. What's the point of having crores if they aren't happy?"

Naga Babu on Niharika Konidela's divorce

He talked about how he only asked Varun if he was happy with Lavanya and saw a future with her before agreeing to their marriage. However, Naga Babu admitted that his judgement was wrong in Niharika’s case. Opening up about her divorce from Chaitanya, he said, "In Niharika's case, my judgment was wrong. That marriage was our mistake; we couldn't judge it properly. We didn't force the marriage; when the proposal came, she said yes, and we thought it would be good. But they weren't in sync, and they parted ways by mutual decision. I never tried or forced them to stay together. They weren't happy and didn't want to stay together, and I was okay with their decision. Currently, Niharika is busy producing movies. She will find another boy and get married at some point in her life. That's all."

Niharika and Chaitanya’s relationship

Niharika and Chaitanya tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in December 2020 in the presence of their families in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by some of Telugu cinema’s biggest names, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, among many others. However, they parted ways in 2023.

Niharika announced her separation from Chaitanya on Instagram and wrote in her statement, “Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding.”