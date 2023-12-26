close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Namrata Shirodkar celebrates Christmas with Upasana Konidela, Nagesh Kukunoor. See pics

Namrata Shirodkar celebrates Christmas with Upasana Konidela, Nagesh Kukunoor. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 26, 2023 03:40 PM IST

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram to share pictures from a Christmas bash she attended in Hyderabad.

Ex-model and actor Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations. While Mahesh Babu was missing from the pictures she shared, it looks like Namrata had a ball with her children, Gautam and Sitara, apart from friends and celebrities in the city. (Also Read: Inside Konidela-Allu family's Christmas celebrations with Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and others)

Namrata Shirodkar with Upasana and Nagesh on Christmas(Instagram)
Namrata Shirodkar with Upasana and Nagesh on Christmas(Instagram)

‘Yule find me at the party’

Thanking her friend for a ‘lovely evening,’ Namrata wrote, “Yule find me at the party!! Great food, good music and some lovely people. Thank you @sabina.xavier for a wonderful evening!! Merry Xmas #Christmas2023.” In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a floor-length gown with rutched detailing on top. Namrata also posed for clicks with Upasana Konidela, director Nagesh Kukunoor, her children and a few close friends.

‘A nonsense Christmas’

Sitara, who’s quite active on Instagram also shared a glimpse of how her Christmas went. She shared pictures dressed in red and white, with the family pet begrudgingly wearing an elf hat in one of the pictures. Mahesh’s daughter also seemed obsessed with the song A Nonsense Christmas by Sabrina Carpenter for the season.

Early in the week, Namrata and Sitara had also taken part in a Christmas cookie making session at their friend’s place, with the latter sharing pictures of the cooking they made.

‘Celebrating Dakadai’

Christmas also seemed to be a special day in the Ghattamaneni household, being the birthday of a special member of their team. Sharing pictures of the family celebrating the birthday, Namrata wrote, “She's the most important person to me after my parents, and I'm grateful for her presence in our lives. Introducing you all to my Shalini Kondra, whom Gautam lovingly named Dakadai (don't ask me about the meaning, as none of us know).” She also shared a video of Shalini cutting a cake, all smiles, as the family sings Happy Birthday.

ott:10
