Nani had a fear of getting famous because he was worried it would ‘change’ him: ‘I saw it happen to people around me’

Actor Nani is busy promoting his upcoming film HIT: The Third Case with co-star Srinidhi Shetty. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, the actor spoke about his career and gaining fame, revealing that he was once scared of becoming famous for this reason. (Also Read: British Board of Film Classification rates HIT 3, Retro ‘strong’ for violence; gives full details of language, horror) Nani opened up about his career and fame while promoting HIT: The Third Case.

Nani about his relationship with fame

Nani worked as an assistant director and wanted to become a filmmaker before he debuted as an actor in the 2008 film Ashta Chamma. He revealed in the interview that he once feared that fame would change him. “It has taught me that I don’t need to worry much that fame will change me. A lot of people say that, right? That’s also been my fear when I started out. That the fame will change how I think or who I am. Will it take away me from myself?”

The actor says the fear was only amplified due to the people around him, “I saw it happen to people around me sometimes. But now, over the years, it has taught me it has nothing to do with fame. It’s you who’ll change. Fame doesn’t do that to you. You were just controlling it, and now you let it out. Some people say he used to be very good before he was famous. No, he was just acting good; he was always this. Fame will not change anything, actually. That’s what I’ve understood.”

About HIT: The Third Case

Nani both stars and produces HIT: The Third Case under his banner, Wall Poster Cinema. The film directed by Sailesh Kolanu is the third in his HIT franchise. The first and second parts saw Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh play cops solving mysterious murders. The third part will see Nani go undercover to rescue a baby and solve a series of murders. The film has been rated A and will be released in theatres on May 1.