Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nani had a fear of getting famous because he was worried it would ‘change’ him: ‘I saw it happen to people around me’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 30, 2025 06:03 AM IST

Actor Nani opened up about his relationship with fame in a recent interview, revealing that he once feared that it would change him as a person.

Actor Nani is busy promoting his upcoming film HIT: The Third Case with co-star Srinidhi Shetty. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, the actor spoke about his career and gaining fame, revealing that he was once scared of becoming famous for this reason. (Also Read: British Board of Film Classification rates HIT 3, Retro ‘strong’ for violence; gives full details of language, horror)

Nani opened up about his career and fame while promoting HIT: The Third Case.
Nani opened up about his career and fame while promoting HIT: The Third Case.

Nani about his relationship with fame

Nani worked as an assistant director and wanted to become a filmmaker before he debuted as an actor in the 2008 film Ashta Chamma. He revealed in the interview that he once feared that fame would change him. “It has taught me that I don’t need to worry much that fame will change me. A lot of people say that, right? That’s also been my fear when I started out. That the fame will change how I think or who I am. Will it take away me from myself?”

The actor says the fear was only amplified due to the people around him, “I saw it happen to people around me sometimes. But now, over the years, it has taught me it has nothing to do with fame. It’s you who’ll change. Fame doesn’t do that to you. You were just controlling it, and now you let it out. Some people say he used to be very good before he was famous. No, he was just acting good; he was always this. Fame will not change anything, actually. That’s what I’ve understood.”

About HIT: The Third Case

Nani both stars and produces HIT: The Third Case under his banner, Wall Poster Cinema. The film directed by Sailesh Kolanu is the third in his HIT franchise. The first and second parts saw Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh play cops solving mysterious murders. The third part will see Nani go undercover to rescue a baby and solve a series of murders. The film has been rated A and will be released in theatres on May 1.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Nani had a fear of getting famous because he was worried it would ‘change’ him: ‘I saw it happen to people around me’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On