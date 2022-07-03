Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Naresh’s wife Ramya Raghupathi tries to attack him and Pavithra Lokesh at Mysore hotel; police intervene. Watch
Naresh’s wife Ramya Raghupathi tries to attack him and Pavithra Lokesh at Mysore hotel; police intervene. Watch

  • Actor Naresh's wife Ramya Raghupathi tried to attack him and actor Pavithra Lokesh with her slipper at a Mysore hotel on Sunday.
Naresh's wife Ramya Raghupathi (extreme left) attacked him and actor Pavithra Lokesh (right) on Sunday.
Published on Jul 03, 2022 02:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The ongoing rift between Telugu actor Naresh and his wife Ramya Raghupathi took an ugly turn on Sunday, when Ramya reached a Mysore hotel, where Naresh was, and tried to hit him and actor Pavithra Lokesh with her footwear. In videos shared online and aired by news channels, Naresh and Pavithra are seen exiting a room and heading for the elevator even as Ramya tries to hit them. Uniformed police personnel can be seen holding Ramya back. Also read: Mahesh Babu’s older brother Ramesh Babu dies

The videos also show Naresh turning back to mockingly whistle at Ramya, who is being held back by security personnel. He shouts something in Telugu, which was inaudible in the video. Onlookers and security personnel eventually stopped the fight and accosted Ramya away.

Ramya Raghupathi with a slipper in her hand trying to hit Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh.
Over the last few days, reports have claimed that Naresh, half-brother of actor Mahesh Babu, has married Pavithra. On Saturday, Naresh released a video message denying the reports and claimed the rumours were started by Ramya. He also added that he had sent her a divorce notice, which was why she was trying to defame him. In a separate video message, Pavithra also denied the reports and called Ramya a liar.

Ramya, on the other hand, has spoken to several media outlets over the last few days, calling Naresh a ‘womaniser’ and claiming that he had an affair with Pavithra, while still being married to her. She also claimed that the two are secretly married.

Ramya is Naresh’s third wife and the two have been estranged for quite some time. Pavithra was married to Suchendra Prasad in 2007, but the two are separated now. This is not the first time that there have been rumours of Naresh and Pavithra planning to tie the knot. But the two actors have always denied it.

mahesh babu telugu cinema telugu film + 1 more
