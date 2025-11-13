'National crush' Rashmika Mandanna deserves 'national award' for The Girlfriend: Pushpa music composer Devi Sri Prasad

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, known for composing music for films such as Pushpa 2 The Rule, Thandel and Kuberaa, has said that actor Rashmika Mandanna "deserves a national award" for her latest film, The Girlfriend. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he shared a poster featuring Rashmika in the film. The Girlfriend: Rashmika Mandanna plays Bhooma Devi in the Rahul Ravindran film.

Devi Sri Prasad praises Rashmika Mandanna in The Girlfriend

Speaking about The Girlfriend, Devi Sri Prasad said that it's the film that he "clapped for wholeheartedly in recent times." "#TheGirlfriend A Movie that I clapped for wholeheartedly in recent times !! (Clapping hands emojis) woww! RASHMIKAAAA..@iamRashmika You are not just 'national crush'... You deserve a 'national award' for.. The Girlfriend (clapping hands, heart eyes, fire emojis."

Continuing his praises for Rashmika Mandanna, he continued, "After enchanting us with such versatile performances in Movies like #Pushpa #Animal #Chaava #Kubera, how could you bring back that innocence in your Face so effortlessly and so believably !!??? I know how.. coz You just LIVED it ! The depth in each expression is mindblowing..."

Devi Sri Prasad lauds film's director, lead actor

He also praised the film's director, Rahul Ravindran. "Every Girl & Every Guy MUST watch this movie! @23_rahulr Rahul Sir, how could you even handle such a sensitive movie in such a brilliant way!! Kudos to you! And the producers @GeethaArts for giving us this beautiful emotion!! @Dheekshiths sir..You did a fantastic job! Your bad guy performance was so good!"

"@ItsAnuEmmanuel Lovely performance with subtle maturity and making every girl think they need a friend like U..CONGRATS to all the Technicians & Team! Beautiful Music @HeshamAWMusic Cinematography @krishnanvasant & Editing @ChotaKPrasad," concluded his note.

About The Girlfriend

Apart from Rashmika, the film also stars Dheekshith Shetty. The Girlfriend, a Telugu film, has been written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. Apart from the lead cast, the movie also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini. The film is about a fairy tale love story between a couple, which turns toxic due to the character of Dheekshith Shetty being aggressive.