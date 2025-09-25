OG Twitter reviews: Fans call film 'absolute firestorm', say Sujeeth unleashes Pawan Kalyan like never before

OG Twitter Reviews: The 'Power Star' is back to his best. That's what the first reactions to Pawan Kalyan's latest film, OG, suggest. The film, directed by Sujeeth, sees Pawan Kalyan go toe to toe with Emraan Hashmi, who is making his Telugu-language debut. The film's paid previews saw a record collection on Wednesday night, and the first audience reactions began trickling on social media soon after. Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera in Sujeeth's They Call Him OG.

Viewers praise Pawan Kalyan and action

The first reactions to OG (also styled as They Call Him OG) have largely been positive. Even celebrities like Nani and Naga Vamsi have praised the film. Praising the lead star and the film's action, Naga Vamsi wrote, “#OG is an absolute firestorm 🔥 Every bit packed with madness! The intro of @PawanKalyan garu is a straightup BANGER… shown in the most electrifying way possible. Interval and Police Station blocks… pure goosebumps, high moments everywhere! The swag, the attitude… Powerstar back in his full OG style.”

Nani similarly praised the film's scale and tone, writing, "OG is ORIGINAL GIANT BLOCKBUSTER. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. @PawanKalyan sir, @Sujeethsign, @MusicThaman what fun watching you all three unleash."

Praise for Sujeeth's handling of Pawan Kalyan

There was special praise for how director Sujeeth handles Pawan Kalyan's star power, as well as for Thaman's background score. "#TheyCallHimOG: OG is pure Power Star mania. #Sujeeth crafts a routine gangster drama into a mass feast, giving fans elevations when wanted. #Thaman’s explosive BGM. #PawanKalyan’s screen presence is sheer magic, never shown this powerful before," read one tweet. Another wrote, "#TheyCallHimOG Review : It’s a Freaking Blood Bath OJAS GAMBHEERA show completely." Many argued that the film gets better in the second half, with a particularly memorable interval block.

A few disappointed, too

But the film did not get unanimous praise. Many were felt letdown, feeling that it was a 'typical' Pawan Kalyan film, offering nothing new. "#OG Meh. 🤕 What an epic disappointment," wrote one. Another complained, “It's the same old story #OG. Nothing new in PK film.”

All about OG

OG is the story of a gangster named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan), who returns to Mumbai following his ten-year disappearance to kill another crime boss, Omi Bhau (Emraan). The film also stars Priyanka Mohan. The Sujeeth directorial may be Pawan Kalyan's last film in a while. The actor was recently elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and later appointed the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. He is expected to step away from films to focus on his political career.