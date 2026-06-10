Peddi box office collection day 7: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film collects ₹187 crore in week 1; shows dip

Peddi box office collection day 7: Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi was released in theatres on June 4 with paid premieres on June 3 amid high expectations. The film opened to mixed reviews but did well at the box office in its opening weekend. As it approaches midweek, the film shows signs of slowing. Peddi box office collection day 7: Shiva Rajkumar and Ram Charan are co-stars in the Buchi Babu Sana film. (PTI)

Peddi box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Peddi collected ₹7.55 crore net on Wednesday, taking its first-week domestic total to ₹187.25 crore. It registered a 21.59% occupancy from 7290 shows. The film showed an expected dip on Monday, collecting ₹12.35 crore, but it fell further on Tuesday, bringing in ₹9.70 crore.

The film had a good opening, collecting ₹18.50 crore from its premieres and ₹51 crore on its opening day. Peddi brought in ₹26.90 crore on Friday, ₹29.10 crore on Saturday and ₹32.15 crore on Sunday. The film has performed better in Telugu than in Hindi and Tamil so far. With the weekend almost approaching, it remains to be seen if collections pick up.

Peddi will soon beat the lifetime collection of Allu Arjun’s 2020 hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s ₹200.98 crore lifetime haul. It has already become the highest-grossing South Indian and Telugu film for the year. It has also surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla’s ₹181.85 crore net domestic collection.

About Peddi Peddi is a sports action drama written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.

The film tells the story of a man from a marginalised community living in a village without a name on the fringes of Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. When he gets the opportunity, he will go to any lengths to ensure his people are heard and have access to basic amenities through sports. While the film’s story received praise, the filmmakers received flak for objectifying Janhvi’s character.

Daughter of a local politician, her character Achiyyamma, is forcefully kissed by Peddi, and it’s passed off as love later on. The camerawork also focuses more on her body than on her character arc, leaving many frustrated. Buchi has since apologised and said the objectionable scenes from the film have been removed.