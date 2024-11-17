After Kanguva criticism, Resul Pookutty asks theatres to adjust speakers ‘well in time’ for Pushpa 2

Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty recently faced a lot of flak for the blaring sound design in Siva's Tamil fantasy action epic Kanguva, starring Suriya. So he made sure to warn theatres to adjust speakers as per the requirements for his upcoming film, Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule. The trailer of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Telugu action epic was unveiled on Sunday. (Also Read: After Pushpa 2 trailer and Animal, Twitter asks why Rashmika Mandanna doesn't get ‘normal’ husbands) Resul Pookutty has done the sound design for Pushpa 2: The Rule

What Resul said

Ahead of the trailer launch of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Resul took to his X handle and shared a couple of pictures from the edit room of the film. He wrote along with them, “As #pushpa2therule Trailer rolls out today, its been quite hectic in many levels. I want to say to all film lovers& fans that #Pushpa2 shall be mixed at standard Dolby Level 7. I request all theaters2 tune Amps and Speakers well in time.” Along with this mild warning, Resul also tagged the X handles of Pushpa the movie, production house Mythri Movie Makers, and lead actor Allu Arjun.

Kanguva flak

Resul's word of advice to theatres comes days after he received a lot of flak for the extremely loud sound design of Kanguva. Even Suriya's wife, Kanguva co-producer, and actor Jyothika admitted on her Instagram handle earlier on Sunday that the background score in the first half an hour of her husband's film is “too loud.” Resul responded to the criticism on social media with a rant.

“It is disheartening to see a review about sound in our popular films like this. Our craft and artistry caught up in the loudness war… who is to blame?!” he wrote. “The sound guy?! or the innumerable fixes comes at the last moment to satiate all insecurities. High time our fraternity to put your foot down and say things loud and clear. No film will have a repeat value if the audience walk out with head ache!” he added.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar's 2021 blockbuster. Also starring Fahadh Fassil, the action epic will release in cinemas on December 6.