Pushpa The Rise box office day 5 collection: Allu Arjun’s film breaches 200 crore club worldwide

Actor Allu Arjun’s latest release Pushpa The Rise has breached the ₹200 crore club at the box office worldwide in five days since its release. Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

Directed by Sukumar, the film features Allu Arjun in the role of a lorry driver who smuggles red sandalwood. Despite opening to mixed responses from the audiences and critics alike, Pushpa has managed to mint big numbers at the ticket window. The film’s Hindi and Tamil versions have already broken even.

Trade analyst Trinath has revealed that the film has grossed over ₹200 crore in just five days worldwide. He added that the film is doing exceptionally well in all the languages it has been released in. “Pushpa has stunned the trade with the kind of response it has received worldwide. The film has already crossed ₹200 crore at the ticket window in just five days and is doing well in every language it has been released in,” Trinath told Hindustan Times.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of Pushpa has registered better numbers on the fifth-day vis-à-vis on the first and second day. Film industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted that the Hindi version has broken even in just five days.

#Pushpa is all FIRE… Proves all calculations/estimations wrong… Day 5 higher than Day 1, 2, TERRIFIC HOLD… Mass circuits unstoppable… Shows increased at multiplexes… Fri 3.11 cr, Sat 3.55 cr, Sun 5.18 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 4.05 cr. Total: ₹ 20.14 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/5nxIV8bcAF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2021

#Pushpa is setting the Bollywood box office on fire by achieving breakeven in just 5 days.



With no promotions, strong opposition from #SpiderMan , Icon ⭐@alluarjun is creating sensation in North.. https://t.co/vYCwYILXhj — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the makers of the movie have confirmed that the second part will be released in cinemas in December 2022. Titled, Pushpa The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. He was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of Pushpa The Rise.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sunil among others in key roles.

