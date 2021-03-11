Raashii Khanna’s lockdown mission to turn vegetarian hits the one year mark
Actor Raashii Khanna has been round the clock busy in 2021, shooting for her multiple commitments which include a web series with Raj & DK and the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, among her other Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam projects.
Ever since the lockdown restrictions were lifted, she reveals she has been working every day. “This has been happening since October, probably with just a gap of two-three days including travel. I never had time to even stop for anything. I am pretty happy I am working every day on set. I was happy being at home too, but thought that it was time to get back to work. Right now, I am working on a lot of films. All of that is keeping me really busy,” she says.
During the Covid lockdown too, she was on a mission, and managed to find time for one thing. Khanna completes a year of being a vegetarian, owing to spiritual reasons. She says, “I have always been a vegetarian while growing up. Then I started getting interested in fitness, and was fed this thing that you cannot build muscle without eggs and chicken, you have to start eating it. I did, but didn’t quite relish I ever. Because it helps in building muscle, to a certain extent it did help me.”
All that changed when Covid 19 took over. Holed up inside her home, the actor started reading up. “I understood through Ayurveda that there is still a way to stay fit. I was scared that if I leave non vegetarian food, I will gain eight, but during the lockdown, one day I decided to leave it all. It didn’t physically transform me, but mentally gave me a lot of peace. I am feeling good inside out,” says Khanna.
