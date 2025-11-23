Rajinikanth celebrates his friend Mohan Babu's 50th year in cinema, wishing him happiness. Watch

Actor Mohan Babu completed 50 years in the cinema industry this year, and an event was hosted in Hyderabad to celebrate this milestone. His friend Rajinikanth, along with many others from the film industry, attended the event and extended their wishes for his happiness and health. Take a look. (Also Read: Lakshmi Manchu on 50 years of Rajinikanth: ‘One should pray for the kind of friendship he has with my dad Mohan Babu’) Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu have been there for each other through thick and thin.

Mohan Babu completes 50 years in cinema

Mohan Babu's first film was the 1975 movie Swargam Narakam, which was also his first big break and earned him his screen name. His birth name is Manchu Bhakthavatsalam Naidu. His son, actor-producer Vishnu Manchu, celebrated his father’s milestone by sharing a poster with all his famous roles through the years. He wrote, “In 94 years of Telugu cinema, my father has carried 50 of them on his shoulders. Grateful, humbled, and forever proud to witness his extraordinary journey. Congratulations on 50 legendary years, Nana. #MB50.”

Rajinikanth wishes Mohan Babu happiness

A video of Rajinikanth speaking on stage at the MB50 event is circulating online. The video shows the Tamil superstar dressed in a white shirt and mundu. He says in Telugu, “I pray to God that you are always happy. There’s nothing else you need. All you need to do now is stay happy and take care of your health. You need nothing else.” For the uninitiated, Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu have been close friends for years. They have been there for each other through thick and thin.

Mahabharat’s Arpit Ranka takes Rajinikanth’s blessings

Actor Arpit Ranka, best known for portraying Duryodhana in Mahabharat and Kans in RadhaKrishn was also at the event. He recently starred in Vishnu’s Kannappa as Kala Mukha. He posted a video on Instagram of himself talking to Rajinikanth, holding his hand and taking his blessings. “With one n only superstar @rajinikanth sir,” he wrote, sharing the video.

He also posted inside pictures of Ram Gopal Varma, Jayasudha, Brahmanandam, Ali, Mukesh Rishi, and other celebrities at the event. Sharing the pictures, Arpit wrote, “Last night in Hyderabad, I had the opportunity to attend the celebration of our beloved Mohan Babu sir completing 50 years in the film industry. And I also had the privilege of meeting many other legends. Mohan Babu sir is not only a great artist but also a great human being. There is always so much to learn from him.May you always be happy and healthy like this. Har har Mahadev.”

Mohan Babu was last seen in Kannappa as Mahadeva Sastry. He also produced the film. He will soon star in The Paradise with Nani and Raghav Jhuyal as Shikanja Maalik.